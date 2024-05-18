Zydus Reports 97 per cent Growth in Net Profit in FY24

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 18: Zydus Lifesciences Limited announces Q4 and FY24 financial performance. Summary:

Financial Highlights of full year FY24

* Revenue from operations was Rs. 195,474 mn, up 13% over last year.

* Net Profit was Rs. 38,595 mn, up 97% YoY.

* EBITDA was Rs. 53,843 mn, up 40% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 27.5%, an improvement of 510 bps over the previous year.

* Research & Development (R & D) investments stood at Rs. 13,096 mn (6.7% of revenues).

* Capex (organic) for the year was Rs. 8,628 mn.

Financial Highlights of Q4FY24

* Revenue from operations was Rs. 55,338 mn, up 10% over last year.

* Net Profit for the quarter was Rs. 11,823 mn, up 299% YoY.

* EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 16,305 mn, up 30% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 29.5%, an improvement of 440 bps on a YoY basis.

* Research & Development (R & D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs. 3,516 mn (6.4% of revenues).

* Capex (organic) for the quarter was Rs. 2,126 mn.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director - Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said "We are happy to close the year on a strong note, driven by robust performance across our businesses. Our relentless focus on patient centricity, operational efficiency, strategic investments, and execution of our diversified product portfolio continues to pay off, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability as well. We aspire to sustain strong performance in fiscal year 2024-25 with strong revenue growth and strive to improve EBITDA margins further from FY24 levels. This strong performance is a testament to our commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders, and we are well positioned for future growth and innovation."

Consolidated Financial Results

https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20240518020030.jpg

Q4 Results

https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20240518020124.jpg

