177 Countries, 5.2 Million Users: Regional OTT Platform JOJO Expands Its Global Footprint

Under the strategic leadership of its visionary Founder and CEO, Mr. Dhruvin Shah, the digital streaming platform 'JOJO' App has successfully revolutionized the regional entertainment industry. Following a grand entry into the digital space, this Ahmedabad-based company has rapidly bridged the gap between high-quality storytelling and regional representation. Currently listed on the BSE with a market capitalization of approximately Rs. 685 crore, the parent company 'JOJO Limited' is preparing to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) within the next one to two years.

The OTT market in India has grown to over Rs. 28,000 crore, with Gujarat emerging as a major commercial market alongside Maharashtra in Western India. Gujarat accounts for an economic share of 8% to 10% in the country's total OTT revenue and subscription market, representing more than ₹2,800 crore. Driven by high-speed internet and rising per capita income, content growth in regional languages has accelerated significantly, with audiences enthusiastically consuming dubbed global content alongside Gujarati programming.

Rather than following conventional corporate formulas or imitating Bollywood narratives, Dhruvin Shah has maintained a steadfast commitment to culturally rooted, 'Gujarati-First' entertainment. His versatile background as an entrepreneur, actor, and creative producer has helped take the 'JOJO' App to over 5.2 million NRI Gujaratis spread across more than 177 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Dubai. The platform has become an essential home-away-from-home entertainment destination for the global diaspora.

To make premium entertainment universally accessible, the 'JOJO' App operates primarily on a free, ad-supported (AVOD) model, offering audiences access to an extensive library of movies, web series, music videos, and plays. Further strengthening its expansive market reach, JOJO OTT recently completed a strategic partnership with Dish TV's VZY app platform, bringing its content library directly to millions of television screens nationwide.

Looking to the future, Dhruvin Shah is rapidly launching customized sub-verticals—including 'JOJO Kids' (for children), 'JOJO Bhakti' (devotional and spiritual), and 'JOJO Games' (digital gaming)—to ensure a comprehensive entertainment experience across all generations. As India’s fast-growing regional OTT platform, the JOJO App is establishing itself as a premier global entertainment destination for Gujaratis worldwide through its user-friendly interface and best-in-class streaming technology.