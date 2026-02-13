Trade School, the education initiative by Alice Blue, has officially opened its doors in Lucknow, bringing structured stock market coaching to aspiring traders in the region. They have begun operations in the city, offering structured stock Industry education. Along withthat, it has also recently expanded its presence with the launch of a new branch in Kolkata.

The new Lucknow centre will serve as a eduction hub offering guided instruction, practical sessions, and direct interaction with educators. With growing interest in Stock Trading across Uttar Pradesh, the centre addresses the need for clear and accessible financial coaching at the local level.

“Trade School was created to address a simple problem: many people want to trade, but very few receive a proper education before they start. Our focus is on structured learning that helps participants understand the Industry and the right strategies,” said Sidhavelayutham Mohanamoorthy, Founder & CEO of Alice Blue.

About the initiative

It is a market education initiative by Alice Blue, designed to help individuals build a strong foundation in trading and investing. The program combines online courses, recorded lessons, live webinars, and offline classroom sessions, creating a blended learning environment for participants.

It is designed for students, working professionals, first-time traders, and anyone looking to understand the Stock Industry in a structured manner rather than relying on fragmented information.

Credentials and compliance

The initiative is built on established institutional and industry practices and operates in full compliance with SEBI guidelines.

Key features

All enrolled members gain access to a practical and beginner-friendly coaching experience that includes:

High-quality recorded courses tailored for each learning level, allowing Lerners to learn anytime, anywhere. Learners receive a free certificate after completing each course.

tailored for each learning level, allowing Lerners to learn anytime, anywhere. Learners receive a free certificate after completing each course. Expert-led webinars , conducted both live online and at select venues, provide real-time Stock Industry insights, trading methods, and interactive Q&A sessions with industry professionals.

, conducted both live online and at select venues, provide real-time Stock Industry insights, trading methods, and interactive Q&A sessions with industry professionals. More than 20 structured Education modules covering essential Financial System concepts, trading approaches, and commonly used tools. All courses are completely free, making them accessible to both beginners and experienced traders.

Why the Lucknow Launch Matters

Lucknow has seen an increase in participation in the financial industry, especially among students and young professionals. However, structured, in-person market coaching has remained limited. The new Trade School centre bridges this gap by offering a physical space where learners can attend classroom programs, workshops, and live discussions led by experienced market educators.

Learners at the centre will have access to:

Regular classroom learning sessions

Weekend workshops

Live doubt-clearing interactions

Continued learning support through the Their online platform

This combination allows learners to move from theoretical understanding to practical application with proper guidance and peer learning.

What Participants Will Learn

Their curriculum is organised into progressive levels, ensuring that enrolled students understand core concepts before moving into applied market skills. The learning framework includes:

Basics of the Financial System and Trading Instruments

Understanding Financial System trends and price movements

Reading and interpreting price charts

Planning trade entries and exits

Managing capital and controlling losses

Building discipline and consistency in decision-making

The program places strong emphasis on risk awareness and responsible participation, helping learners recognise both opportunities and limitations of Investment activity.

Enrollment and Access

Interested individuals can enrol through the Theirl platform or by visiting the new Trade School centre. The program offers flexible learning formats, including self-paced online courses and instructor-led classroom sessions.

With its launch, they aim to support the city’s growing community of Stock Trading Learners with structured coaching, practical guidance, and continued coaching resources.