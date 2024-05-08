Array Networks Announces the New Country Manager for India

Bengaluru, India – May 07, 2024 Array Networks, a globally renowned leader in application delivery and security products, announced the appointment of Mr. Hrishikesh Jadhav as the new Country Manager for India.

Hrishikesh Jadhav has been a cornerstone of Array India’s success, with an impressive 14-year tenure marked by unwavering dedication, outstanding performance, and steadfast commitment. Throughout his journey within Array, he has excelled in pivotal roles, including Regional Sales Director – West & South India, and Regional Sales Manager, leaving an indelible mark on our organization's growth trajectory.

In his new role, Hrishikesh will spearhead Array India’s initiatives aimed at implementing new sales strategies and techniques, enhancing customer engagement, faster acquisitions and expanding market presence across the country. Hrishikesh will report directly to Shibu Paul, Vice President - International Sales at Array.

Mr. Shibu Paul, VP – International Sales, expressed his confidence in Hrishikesh's capabilities, stating, “Hrishikesh's appointment as a Country Manager marks an exciting new chapter for Array Networks India. His proven strategic foresight and exemplary leadership skills are poised to fortify our position in the Indian market and drive sustained revenue growth. We have confidence in Hrishikesh's dedication, expertise in the domain and exceptional performance, and we anticipate that his leadership will not only propel him to new heights but also make substantial contributions to our team and the overall success of the company.”

Speaking on his promotion Hrishikesh Jadhav commented, “I am deeply honoured and excited to step into the role of Country Manager for Array Networks India. This promotion represents not only a personal milestone but also a significant opportunity to lead Array's endeavours in fostering customer engagement and expanding our footprint in the Indian market.”

He further added, “Cybersecurity landscape in India offers a wealth of opportunities. I am committed to leveraging the advanced application security solutions to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape and to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Array Networks as we embark on this exciting journey together.”