Ashiana Amarah Creating a New Paradigm for Kid-Centric Homes and Lifestyle in Gurugram

Delhi-NCR, 27th March, 2025: Ashiana Housing Ltd., a leading real estate developer listed on the NSE and BSE, is setting new benchmarks in the residential sector with its flagship kid-centric home project, Ashiana Amarah. Designed to foster holistic child development, Ashiana Amarah is addressingcritical need in urban areas like Gurugram, where sedentary lifestyles, lack of safe play areas, and increasing screen time are impacting children’s physical and mental well-being.

Recognizing these concerns, Ashiana Amarah is designed to create living environment where children can grow, learn, and play in safe and engaging space. The project offers range of child-friendly amenities, including world-class sports facilities, learning hub, and structured activity zones that provide children with a balanced mix of education and recreation. Unlike traditional residential complexes, Ashiana Amarah integrates dedicated spaces for extracurricular activities like music, dance, and creative arts, ensuring that children have access to diverse learning experiences within the community itself.

With urban parents juggling demanding careers and family responsibilities, the need for secure and engaging residential environment for children has never been more pressing. Ashiana Amarah eliminates the stress of long commutes to activity centers by offering an all-inclusive ecosystem that nurtures children’s cognitive, social, and physical growth.

The Need for Kid-Centric Homesin today’s fast-paced urban life, creating a safe and engaging environment for children has become a necessity rather than luxury. Kid-centric homes are designed to ensure child’s holistic development, emphasizing Safety First, Always More Learning, Less Screen Time, International Standard Sports Infrastructure, Learning Hub, Live & Learn Program, and a Dedicated Learning Hub Coordinator. In such communities, your child does not just play—they grow, learn, and excel in professionally structured sports environment. These residences go beyond conventional amenities, providing an immersive learning ecosystem that supports children’s emotional, social, physical, and intellectual development.

Trained professionals and coaches oversee sports and recreational activities, ensuring children receive necessary guidance to develop their skills. This structured approach to play and learning promotes active lifestyles and helps mitigate the risks associated with prolonged screen exposure.

The concept of kid-centric homes is rapidly gaining traction in the country, driven by changing dynamics of urban family life. Industry experts predict that such homes will command 5-7% premium over conventional residential properties in coming years as demand for child-friendly living environments continues to grow. Developers across India, including Supertech, Prestige Group, and Godrej Properties, have recognized this trend, launching projects that cater specifically to families with young children.

Ashiana Housing has been at the forefront of this movement, with successful kid-centric home projects in Bhiwadi, Jaipur, and South Gurgaon. The latest launch of the final phase of Ashiana Amarah in Sector 93, Gurugram’s first prominent kid-centric home, further strengthens the company’s commitment to redefining urban family living. Ashiana has launched the final phase of this project which features thoughtfully designed 3BHK and 4BHK residences, with property prices ranging from Rs. 2.55 crore to Rs. 4.30 crore.

Commenting on the success of Ashiana Amarah, Mr. Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing Ltd., said, “Our vision for Ashiana Amarah is to create a nurturing environment where children can thrive. We understand modern families need more than just a place to live—they need a community that fosters learning, play, and development. The overwhelming response to our previous phases underscores the growing demand for homes designed with children’s well-being in mind. With the final phase, we are taking another step towards making kid-centric homes a mainstream reality in India.”

The total investment in Ashiana Amarah stands at Rs. 1124.67 crore, funded through internal accruals, customer advances, and IFC support (Rs. 97 crore). The project also includes 29 retail shops, enhancing convenience for residents. With strong connectivity to NH 8 and the Dwarka Expressway, Ashiana Amarah offers an unparalleled combination of accessibility, safety, and a superior living experience.

A national survey by Dalberg Advisors and Sports and Society Accelerator revealed that over 20 crore Indians are classified as "inactive" by international standards, with inactivity particularly high among girls in urban areas. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that children and adolescents engage in at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily, yet many fall short due to lack of access to safe, structured play environments. Research indicates that children aged 10 to 16 now engage in just 12.6 minutes of vigorous activity daily while spending over 10 hours relatively motionless. This trend has long-term health implications, including increased risks of obesity, diabetes, and mental health challenges.

As Gurugram’s real estate market continues to evolve, the emergence of kid-centric homes is reshaping traditional housing concepts. Ashiana Amarah stands as testament to this shift, ensuring that next generation grows up in an environment that nurtures their potential and prioritizes their well-being.