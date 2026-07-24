Axponent Launches Smash Grid: Profitable Ad-Tech Firm Bets Big on Gaming

Synopsis: Axponent, a six-year-old bootstrapped performance marketing company, is staking its next growth chapter on gaming and consumer apps.

Most startups dream of raising millions from investors. Axponent chose a different path.

Founded in Gurugram in 2020 by Shipra Mishra, the company has spent the last six years building and scaling its operations as a bootstrapped venture, without raising external capital. Instead of chasing headlines about funding rounds and valuations, it focused on building products and helping mobile apps attract and retain users.

For most of its journey, the company worked quietly behind the scenes. It wasn't creating apps or games that consumers used directly. Instead, it was helping other businesses grow their audiences and improve their marketing.

Now, the company is stepping into the spotlight with its new project, Smash Grid, a competitive real-time multiplayer mobile game.

The fascinating fact is, this isn't the company's only gaming venture. It has developed various mobile apps and games earlier that were successful.

The company has forecast a revenue run rate of around ₹80 crore in 2026-27.

From Helping Apps Grow to Building Its Own Products

To understand why the new game is important, we need to understand what the company was doing before entering gaming.

Axponent has built partnerships with publishers across the world to help consumer brands acquire new users and re-engage inactive ones.

Over the years, the company has worked with brands such as BBVA, Mashreq, ByBit, Quara Finance, Tilt Shopping, and several others, giving it deep expertise in digital growth and user engagement.

That experience eventually led the business to expand into multiple ventures, each connected in some way to attracting, understanding, and growing online audiences.

According to Anant Mohan Sinha, the Head of Product & Strategy at Axponent, the company's focus has always been on building products that solve real user and business problems rather than chasing trends.

One of them is GrowBolt, a mobile advertising platform that helps businesses promote their apps and products. It connects advertisers with publishers through high-converting, demographic-targeted campaigns optimized for app installs, engagement, and lifetime value. Its monetisation platform helps publishers earn more revenue through targeted offers and campaigns. Brands such as Boyle Sports, Olymptrade, OctaFX, Gemini, and Albert have been featured among its case studies.

Beyond GrowBolt, the company has built The Business Rule, which covers startup news and business trends, Snaptoro, a platform that helps shoppers save money through discounts, cashback, and promo codes, and NexGene Games, its gaming division.

This is where the company began experimenting with mobile games before eventually launching its latest title. Its first game was Grumbl!

Looking at these businesses together, a clear pattern emerges. Whether it's media, coupons, advertising, or gaming, all of them revolve around understanding how people discover, engage with, and spend time online.

That knowledge is what the company believes gives it an advantage.

The First Game: Grumbl

Smash Grid wasn't the company's first attempt at gaming.

Before it came Grumbl, a casual bounce game developed under the NexGene Games brand.

The game crossed 500K downloads, with the US and India accounting for most of its user base. More importantly, Grumbl gave the company valuable experience in game publishing, player engagement, and monetization, lessons that later helped shape the development of its latest multiplayer title.

Why Smash Grid Matters?

For Axponent, Smash Grid is more than just a new game launch. It marks the company's transition from building growth solutions for other businesses to expanding its own consumer product division.

Developed under NexGene Games, the title combines competitive multiplayer gameplay with a strong focus on player engagement and progression. The game is aimed at players looking for a more competitive and immersive experience, with distinct characters, dynamic arenas, and social gameplay elements designed to keep matches exciting.

The launch also reflects how the company is applying years of experience in user acquisition, audience growth, and digital engagement to a product it owns directly.

Through businesses such as GrowBolt, Snaptoro, and its performance marketing operations, the company has spent years understanding how digital audiences behave and what keeps them coming back.

As a result, the game is not just another addition to the portfolio. It is the clearest example yet of the company's ambition to build consumer-facing products and establish a stronger presence in the gaming industry.

For years, Axponent helped other companies find users. Now, with Smash Grid, it is trying to win over those users itself. And for the quiet startup from Gurugram, that may be the biggest challenge and opportunity it has faced so far!