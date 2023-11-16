B2BinPay V18 is Here! A New Update Introducing Account Merge

After announcing major platform updates in September through v17 , B2BinPay releases yet another update, presenting a package of changes and upgrades that respond to the ever-changing market and customer needs.

The new B2BinPay V18 update adds flexibility to platform functions and revamps website interfaces to make the customer journey more interactive and intuitive.

Let’s go through these updates and find what B2BinPay has to offer.

New Account Type





In an attempt to improve user experience and make it more streamlined, B2BinPay merged both account types (merchant and enterprise) into a single unified account. This makes offerings and services more straightforward.

The new merged account has an improved user interface and customisable tools and functions. Therefore, users can adjust the services and offerings to their preferences and to suit their business needs. This approach aims at putting control at the user’s hand to help them grow their business and succeed in crypto.

Let’s check some of the updates on the merged account.

Simplified Interface

The interface and service options are now smoother than ever, thanks to the unified account type, which makes it easier to understand the service types and functions. Also, this approach simplifies the registration process by cutting unnecessary steps and getting straight to the point.

Smoother Launching Process

The new registration process makes onboarding much quicker and easier. The newly merged account adopts a one-fee structure, and a one-time onboarding process is adopted in the newly merged account.

Now, clients can choose and change wallet settings and services without requiring extra procedures or paying additional fees. Thus, users can quickly onboard themselves on the platforms and launch their business.

Revamped Layout Interfaces

The website’s front end was part of the B2Binpay V18 update, redesigning the webpages to suit the group company’s design at B2Broker . Additionally, more functionalities and features were added.

The website has undergone tremendous technical improvements that enhanced the loading speed and reinforced the security system to provide businesses with a safe and sound environment.

Let’s take a look at the elements that got updated on the front end.

Wallets & Transfers Management





The update included a reworked design on the wallet and transfer pages to make the layout clearer and cleaner. Therefore, the user experience is better structured, and the flow is faster. The update shortened unnecessary clicks and loading time, making the website faster and much more convenient.

Account Menu





The account menu saw major technical changes to promote security and flexibility. Besides structural improvements, two-factor authentication was added to make the platform safer and more secure.

Additionally, the payment page underwent some changes to its layout and interfaces to make it more user-friendly and transparent.



Invoice Management





Clients are now powered to customise their invoices and change the due date. The new update removed the old 7-day expiration on invoices, and users can now modify the expiration date to meet their business needs.

Helpdesk Experience







The helpdesk received a crucial update that added more language settings and made it more useful. The Helpdesk UX was improved to make it more interactive and user-friendly, besides introducing the new notification stickers for messages to help customers receive answers to their questions on time.

Rates Interface





The rates page was also updated, and the currency exchange rates and prices are now placed at the top. Users can now apply filters and select their favourite currencies to access and get the information they want easily.

Cooperating With Notabene





B2BinPay announced a new cooperation to reinforce its adherence to legal requirements through an agreement with Notabene. This cooperation will mandate B2BinPay to collect and share user information in compliance with AML regulations.

Notabene is a Travel Rule solution provider that assists businesses in abiding by the Financial Action Task Force, entailing companies to pass crypto transactions’ user details to fight money laundering and detect illicit operations.

Conclusion

B2BinPay v18 is yet another crucial milestone in the company's attempt to lead the crypto payments provision market. The new update package saw the merging of two account types into one unified account and many other major enhancements, improving the user journey and simplifying the company’s services.