B2Core CRM Updates: Enhanced Interface and New Functionalities

B2Core, an all-embracing software for CRM and back-office for financial enterprises, has released version 4 of its product, blending the aesthetics of the front end and the outstanding functionality of the back end. B2Core version 4 entails a redesigned UI, improved trading features, wallet management and more, delivering a superior user experience. Here's what's new.

Updated Dashboard UI

The B2Core Dashboard has become even more convenient and functional. In version 4, the Dashboard has a new left bar, allowing them to control the layout better. Users can quickly access links, trading information, and banners by adding widgets.">/p>

Thanks to these updates, the Dashboard has become not only more interactive and dynamic but also more functional, with quick and easy navigation that provides an ideal space for monitoring financial activities.

Component-Based Front-End Architecture

A newly implemented component-based architecture of the front end simplifies the development process: the library of interface components, i.e., standard building blocks for the user interface, are now centralised and can be tested and verified independently.

This feature adds to the speed and quality of the interface update and improvement, eliminates the need for code rechecks, and allows B2Core CRM users to improve their experience.

Wallet & Funds Handling

The Wallet section updates include how users access transaction types and view recent activities. Now, thanks to the introduction of a new right bar, you can access these parameters with just one click on a wallet.

The Transaction Operations Module has also undergone some changes. The module now comprises functionalities such as withdrawals, internal withdrawals, and deposits located on the withdrawal page. Moreover, transfers and exchange options are also moved to the transaction operations module.

The updates of the Transaction History section include the expanded transaction rows and the grouping of transactions by categories, providing straightforward navigation.

Advanced Trading with a Comprehensive Ecosystem

The B2Broker ecosystem offers advanced trading solutions for B2Core clients.

B2Core clients can benefit from the top-notch trading solution of the upcoming B2Trader Brokerage Platform (BBP) launch, while the transaction processing can be significantly enhanced by integration with B2BinPay.

Furthermore, B2Broker's liquidity solutions support more than 1000 trading instruments.

This advanced and comprehensive trading ecosystem offers top-tier services and extensive support for the company's clients, showing its dedication to technology advancements and constant client experience improvement.

Centralisation of Profile Management

The Profile area of B2Core is more accessible thanks to the changes implemented in version 4. The area is moved to the header, ensuring quick access and easy navigation. Moreover, the Profile section now entails a security module, user settings and verification.

The Presets page has also been updated and redesigned, allowing more straightforward navigation.

The process of signing in and up is made more user-friendly and secure, ensuring smooth registration and entry into the platform.

More in B2Core v4

B2Core v4 brings a range of additional UI updates to enhance user experience and operational efficiency further:

• Enhanced Helpdesk - Features like chat, support schedule visualisation, and support ticket management UX were improved and made more intuitive and user-friendly.

• Evolved Bonus Management - The development team added a Separated Bonuses page into bonus programs. Active subscriptions with filtering options are now available in the Bonus Management section.

• Empowering Introducing Brokers (IBs) - Better navigation and operational control are now available for the IB Dashboard and Reports sections thanks to enhanced filtering options, Banners, and Promo sections.

• Smoother Mobile Integration and User Onboarding - A seamless transition from a desktop version to a mobile one is now possible by scanning a special QR code in the mobile app. Users can easily adapt to new functions thanks to an Onboarding feature on each page.

• Flexible Interface - Users can adapt to a new interface at their own pace or stick to the old version with a special UI option that allows switching between the new and old interfaces.

Final Remarks

B2Core v4 is a significant update, enhancing the user experience by transforming the platform's front end and focusing on intuitive, efficient, and dynamic interaction.

Version 4 comes right after the integration of cTrader inside the B2Core app, which indicates the team's ongoing dedication to delivering top-notch, latest solutions and streamlining the experience of its clients.