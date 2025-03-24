Benefits of NPS Account with Retire100

Introduction

Retirement planning is crucial for ensuring financial stability in the later years of life. The National Pension System (NPS) is one of the most effective ways to secure your future, offering long-term growth, tax savings, and a steady pension post-retirement. At Retire100, we help you maximize the benefits of NPS and make informed investment decisions.

Why Choose NPS for Retirement Planning?

NPS is a government-backed pension scheme designed to provide financial security after retirement. Unlike traditional investment options, it offers a mix of equity and debt exposure, helping you build a strong corpus while ensuring stability.

Key Benefits of NPS

Following are the Key Benefits of NPS in 2025 -

1. Higher Returns Compared to Traditional Investments

NPS provides market-linked returns, historically nps returns has been in the range of 8% to 12% per annum.

Unlike Fixed Deposits, which offer lower fixed returns, NPS offers long-term wealth creation.

2. Tax Benefits Under NPS

Tax exemption upto Rs. 50,000 under section 80CCD (1B). This benefit is over an above limit of Rs. 1,50,000 under section 80C.

Employer isEligible for tax deduction on the amount contributed as employer's contribution towards the NPS account of employees, up to 10% of the salary (Basic + DA) of employer's contribution as 'Business Expense' from the Profit & Loss Account under section 36(1)(iv)(a)..

3. Retirement Security & Regular Pension

NPS ensures financial stability by providing a lump sum withdrawal and an annuity (pension) post-retirement.

Unlike other investments, NPS helps retirees maintain a consistent income stream.

4. Flexibility & Investment Control

Investors can allocate funds across equity, corporate bonds, and government securities.

Options for active choice (self-managed investments) and auto choice (age-based asset allocation).

5. Inflation Protection

Fixed income options like FDs may not keep up with inflation, while NPS offers market-linked growth to help you beat inflation in the long run.

How to Open an NPS Account with Retire100?

Step 1: Visit Retire100’s NPS Portal

You can open NPS account with retire100 for seamless registration and investment guidance.

Step 2: Choose Your Investment Preferences

Select your preferred asset allocation model—active choice or auto choice—based on your risk appetite.

Step 3: Complete KYC & Initial Contribution

Submit necessary documents online, complete KYC verification, and make your initial investment to activate your NPS account.

Why Retire100 for Your NPS Investment?

Expert Guidance: Personalized retirement planning strategies.

Easy Account Management: Hassle-free online investment tracking and portfolio adjustments.

Trusted Platform: A secure and reliable service to help you build a strong retirement corpus.

Retire100 NPS Calculator: You can calculate your retirement corpus with retire100 nps calculator.

Conclusion

NPS is one of the best retirement planning tools available today, offering superior growth, tax savings, and lifelong financial security. With Retire100, you can easily open an NPS account and leverage its benefits to secure your retirement. Start planning today and build a financially independent future!