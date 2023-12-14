Building futuristic workplaces across the manufacturing landscape

India is at a decisive point in its journey towards prosperity. Following a bounce-back ushered by the release of trapped demand, the manufacturing industry has maintained healthy forecasts for the last 16 months. In fact, in the September quarter of 2023-24, India’s GDP grew at 7.6%, beating the RBI's estimate of 6.5%. This outperformance was powered by a robust showing by the manufacturing and construction sectors, where double-digit growth was witnessed. These figures signalled that economic recovery was well underway in Asia's third-largest economy, despite persistent economic headwinds and the current adverse geopolitical situation.

Across the manufacturing landscape, a select few companies are proving to be relentlessly at the front of the pack. Ingenious and inventive, they are capturing benefits across the entire manufacturing value chain—such as reconfiguring their sourcing and manufacturing footprints for greater reliability and resilience, diversifying locations to reduce reliance on specific geographies, achieving higher employee satisfaction, and creating a talent pool that proves to be a strategic advantage. Cumulatively scaled, these gains have acted as a growth flywheel that have fundamentally transformed their competitive standing, and in the process cemented their position as a Most Preferred Workplace in Manufacturing for 2023-24.

This exclusive industry-centric platform, conceptualised and executed by Team Marksmen, highlighted companies have been role models when it comes to growth, innovation, and resolving challenges that the sector faces.

The brands recognised for crafting an elevated workplace experience included:

Ajanta Pharma

AJAX ENGINEERING PVT. LTD.

Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd

ASTRAL LIMITED

Ather Energy

Century Extrusions Limited

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

HIKAL LIMITED

INTERVALVE POONAWALLA LIMITED

Luminous Power Technologies

M J Biopharma Pvt.Ltd.

Meril Life Sciences

MG Motor India

Neo Metaliks Limited

NRB Bearings Limited

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.

PharmaZell (India) Private Limited, An Axplora Company

Rossell Techsys

Runaya Refining LLP

Schaeffler

Sigma Engineered Solutions

Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd

TATA BlueScope Steel Ltd

UFlex Limited

VIRAJ PROFILES

This one-of-a-kind research-driven platform, organised by Team Marksmen, is an industry-led initiative that saw organisations pinpointed after an industry-wide consumer study conducted by Leadcap Market Research, focused on the following parameters:

Compensation and Benefits

Employee Engagement

Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

Safety & Security

Skilling & Upskilling

This event also saw an eclectic lineup of industry speakers share their diverse perspectives. The roster of experts included Santanu Ghoshal, CHRO, Schaeffler; Gaurish Wagh, Global Talent Management & Change Leader, Global Invest Bank; Manisha Kelkar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.; Nidhi Prasad, Director - Human Resource & Compliance, Ather Energy; Prasanth Nair, Chief Human Resource Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited; Yeshwinder Patial, Head HR, MG Motor India; Yogi Sriram, Consultant to CEO & MD, Group HR, Larsen & Toubro Ltd.; Dr. Hemchandra Panjikar, Group HR Head, Meril Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd.; Akaash Chatterjee, Managing Director & Partner, BCG; and Mainak Dhar, CEO & Best-Selling Author.

Offering his thoughts, Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Marksmen Network, said, “At the heart of progress lies manufacturing—a bedrock industry that fuels innovation and shapes the future. Crafting a world-class workplace experience isn't just a choice; it's our commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and advancing the very fabric of our society. In this dynamic realm, where precision meets creativity, a stellar workplace isn't just an asset; it's our foundation for excellence. It's where minds collaborate, ideas flourish, and aspirations take flight. Elevating our workplace experience isn't a mere investment; it's our compass guiding us towards industry leadership and societal impact, and few epitomise this better than the Most Preferred Workplaces of Manufacturing for 2023-24.”

About Team Marksmen

Through an array of bespoke industry-centric knowledge platforms, using a variety of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, Team Marksmen helps senior industry decision makers navigate through issues of critical importance and informs their world-view for better decision-making.

Team Marksmen has successfully executed more than 20 events with 300+ domestic and international B2B and B2C brands, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences.

The organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fits their unique industry and context. Through content shared via its flagship website, Marksmen Daily, and print magazine ‘in Focus’ focused on business, leadership, and lifestyle, they help advance the practice of management. Their latest venture, Marksmen Media, is a comprehensive digital marketing agency that helps brands craft bespoke success strategies.