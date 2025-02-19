Celvera: Redefining elegance with exquisite silver jewellery and timeless lifestyle collections

Celvera, a distinguished name in silver artistry, proudly announces its entry into the luxury jewellery and lifestyle market in India. A brand that celebrates elegance, craftsmanship, and authenticity, Celvera blends contemporary aesthetics with traditional artistry to create exquisite collections that appeal to modern connoisseurs.

Drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication, Celvera's offerings exude sharp, elegant luxury and unparalleled exclusivity. The brand's focus on high-quality materials and intricate detailing sets it apart as a leader in the silver jewellery space, catering to consumers seeking both luxury and everyday wearability.

“Celvera is more than just a jewellery brand—it’s a celebration of craftsmanship and individuality. Our designs reflect the perfect balance between tradition and modernity, offering discerning men and women pieces that are both timeless and versatile. By redefining luxury in silver, we’re making elegance accessible and aspirational for our customers. Celvera, as we speak, is poised to become a leading jewellery franchise in India” said Uma Pachaiyappan, CEO, Celvera.

Following are the product categories by Celvera:

Luxury Jewellery: Sophisticated silver designs crafted to enhance personal style, perfect for daily wear or special occasions. Offerings: Silver rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and pendants

Sophisticated silver designs crafted to enhance personal style, perfect for daily wear or special occasions. Offerings: Silver rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and pendants Decor Accessories: Silver decor pieces that seamlessly blend functionality with art, elevating the aesthetics of living spaces. Offerings: Silver sculptures, figurines, table centrepieces, and photo frames.

Silver decor pieces that seamlessly blend functionality with art, elevating the aesthetics of living spaces. Offerings: Silver sculptures, figurines, table centrepieces, and photo frames. Silver Essentials: Everyday essentials that bring a touch of luxury and elegance to daily routines. Offerings: Silver teapots, cutlery, trays, bowls, and candleholders

Everyday essentials that bring a touch of luxury and elegance to daily routines. Offerings: Silver teapots, cutlery, trays, bowls, and candleholders Limited Edition Collections: Exclusive designs showcasing exceptional craftsmanship, heritage, and timeless sophistication. Offerings: One-of-a-kind jewellery pieces, heirloom-quality ornaments, and commemorative designs

About Celvera

Celvera is redefining luxury by bringing the finest silver jewellery and lifestyle accessories to modern consumers. By seamlessly blending tradition with innovation, the brand offers designs that resonate with sophistication and exclusivity, making it a trusted name in India’s jewellery landscape. For further information, visit the website https://bsmedia.business-standard.comcelvara.com