Charging Ahead: A Deep Dive into the Tata Tiago EV Price, Performance, and Affordability

The automotive industry has always been driven by innovation. But the latest craze is around combining innovative features with sustainability. This is what has fuelled the rising trend of electrification of cars, and the Tata Tiago EV is a prime example.

While the technology seems to be promising, the expenses are making consumers take a backseat in investing in it. The Tiago EV car price might eliminate this reluctance to embrace the benefits of electrification for city commutes. Let's delve a little deeper to discover more about the performance and features of this model before passing the final verdict on its affordability.

Exterior

The electric hatchback’s aesthetic appeal is highly praised, often being hailed as the most attractive hatchback in its category. The electric variant exudes an even more luxurious feel, thanks to its closed-off grille and aero-style caps on steel wheels. Despite its unmistakable design, the EV has a unique flair that sets it apart.

Interior

Considering the price, the inside of the car boasts a pretty upscale appearance similar to the exterior. This is accomplished through the inclusion of leatherette upholstery in the top-tier model, enhanced by subtle blue details that symbolise the EV capabilities. Additionally, exciting new features have been added, such as automatic headlamps, cruise control, and cutting-edge connected car technology.

With the added convenience of rain-sensing wipers and remote geo-fencing through Z-Connect technology, drivers can stay connected and in control. Smartwatch compatibility, diagnostic reports, and real-time updates on battery life and range are also available, providing essential monitoring for the frequent charging required by an EV.

The vehicle comfortably seats four passengers and can also accommodate five for short drives. The floor hasn't been raised, so the seating position remains unchanged from the ICE variant.

Boot Space

Tata has impressively maintained a generous boot space within the EV hatchback, although the spare wheel now shares its space with the battery pack. It means you can still fit a few suitcases in there. An additional area under the boot cover offers storage for cleaning supplies, but unfortunately, the charger cannot fit with the cover. With some improvements, this area could have been the perfect spot for keeping the charger.

Battery Range

The Tiago EV offers two battery pack choices, one with a claimed range of 315 km and the other with 257 km. But in reality, it is safe to subtract 100 km from these numbers.

You will need around 9 hours to charge the battery completely at home. But a 7.2 kW fast charger can bring down this time to 4 hours. This is an optional but useful investment you can make on top of the electric car.

Motor Performance

The EV hatchback surpasses all other models from the brand in offering you an unparalleled driving experience. Its smooth and reactive performance makes it ideal for commuters. Boasting a 75PS/114Nm motor, perfectly suited for its size, it delivers exceptionally in Drive mode without any sense of compromise. With swift pickup and seamless acceleration, overtaking and manoeuvring through tight spaces is effortless.

As soon as you switch into Sport mode, the car's energy seems to awaken. The acceleration transforms into a formidable force. For those who love to drive with a heavy foot, the Sport mode will quickly become your go-to. Don't hesitate to prefer this over the Drive Mode because it appears to have minimal effects on the car's overall range.

When it comes to feeling secure and relaxed behind the wheel, the EV car offers three regen modes that are pleasantly subtle. Even at its most intense level 3 setting, the regen feels like the engine braking of a three-cylinder vehicle. This definitely creates a more intuitive driving experience. Levels 1 and 2 are similarly mild, and for anyone who likes a more traditional driving style, there is even the option to turn off the regen entirely.

Affordability

The Tiago EV car price mark begins below Rs. 10 lakhs. The on-road price range of this model is between Rs. 8.55 lakhs and Rs. 12.65 lakhs. So, it seamlessly qualifies as one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the country.

Ending Note

Clearly, the Tiago EV is budget-friendly, and it proves to be a highly practical choice for everyday use. With its larger battery size, the range is more than sufficient for city driving and can easily be charged overnight. Notably, the cost of running the vehicle is also reasonable enough to make purchasing an EV a justifiable decision. Additionally, the EV stands out as a top contender in terms of comfort, features, and overall appearance in its segment.