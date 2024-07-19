Co-founder Shuvro Ghoshal Steps Down From The Bridge After Six Years

New Delhi (India), July 19:TB Sports Network Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of The Bridge, has announced a pivotal leadership transition. Co-founder and Director Shuvro Ghoshal has resigned, marking the end of a significant chapter in the company's journey. Shuvro's strategic decision is driven by his long-standing aspiration to complete his master's degree, a goal he is on the brink of achieving in the United Kingdom. The resignation comes at a time when The Bridge is well-positioned within the sports journalism industry. Shuvro's decision to step down is driven by his commitment to personal and professional growth. He is currently in the final stages of his master's program and is also serving as a Board Member at a prestigious National Governing Body (NGB) in the UK.

During his tenure at The Bridge, Shuvro has elevated the brand to a leading position in sports journalism and athlete storytelling. Reflecting on his departure, he said, “Stepping down from my role at The Bridge is a bittersweet moment for me. Leading The Bridge has been an extraordinary journey. We created a platform that not only covers sports but also tells stories about athletes who inspire. I am proud of what we’ve achieved in the past five years.”

Under his leadership, The Bridge achieved significant milestones during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with record-breaking levels of engagement and interaction, which was even highlighted on X (formerly Twitter) by ex-Sports Minister of India, Kiren Rijiju.

"The Bridge was founded with the vision to bring forward the voices of athletes that often go unheard. As I transition to a new chapter, I am confident that the team will continue to uphold this mission and elevate the platform to even greater heights," Shuvro added.

In addition, Ghoshal has transferred his ownership stake in The Bridge to investor Narendra Firodia for an undisclosed amount, leading to a realignment in the company’s shareholding structure.

Narendra Firodia added, “When I met Shuvro six years ago, his passion for sports was evident. The Bridge has become a leading name in the sports industry thanks to the efforts of Shuvro and Arshi. I'm confident he's moving on to even greater achievements. I wish him all the best.”

TB Sports Network Private Limited will continue to function under the leadership of investor Narendra Firodia, co-founder Arshi Yasin and dedicated team members.