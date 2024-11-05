Credvest Group Ventures into Interior Design with the Launch of AitiInterieurs

Bengaluru,4th November, 2024 — Credvest Group is expanding its portfolio into the evolving interior design industry with the launch of AitiInterieurs.

Expanding Horizons

The introduction of AitiInterieurs marks a timely and strategic expansion for Credvest, leveraging the company’s extensive experience in partnership with leading developers. This move into interior design aligns with Credvest’s growth trajectory and diversification, representing a new chapter in its journey. Recognizing an untapped market need, AitiInterieurs aims to provide innovative design solutions tailored to the evolving desires of homeowners seeking unique, high-quality interiors.

Global Designs Made Accessible

AitiInterieurs redefines interior design by blending nature-inspired aesthetics with global sophistication, creating spaces that balance functionality and refined style. With an approach rooted in comprehensive market research and a year of dedicated R&D, Aiti makes previously hard-to-access global designs available to a broader audience. Addressing key design gaps, Aitioffers thoughtful solutions that respond to modern homeowners’ needs, merging natural elements with contemporary aesthetics to create refreshing, versatile spaces.

Aiti is committed to uncompromising quality, sourcing premium materials to ensure that every detail—from hardware to finish—enhances a seamless and lasting design experience. This focus on excellence positions AitiInterieurs as a trusted source for globally inspired interiors that resonate with today’s sensibilities.

Leadership

At the helm of AitiInterieurs is Rajiv John, who transitions from his role as Chief Business Officer at Credvest to become CEO and Co-Founder of this exciting new venture. Rajiv emphasizes, “Great design should be accessible to all,” highlighting its aim to provide high-quality home interiors with international-style quotients and premium materials. “If I had to sum it up in one sentence, I would say that we have managed to marry studio-level design sophistication to corporate sensibilities and scalability. This also helps to price our outputs very sensibly while giving our clients access to true-to-life global designs.”

With decades of experience in real estate, Suman Naidu, Chairman of Credvest Group and Founder of AitiInterieurs, sees this new venture as a natural extension of Credvest’s vision. "While we have seen a tremendous surge in real estate in India, we believe that interiors is the next big thing for developers to start offering as a bundled solution. Across the globe, this is standard practice, and we see Aiti enabling developers to offer international-standard living experiences to homebuyers.”

Experience AitiInterieurs

AitiInterieurs will soon launch its Immersive Experience Centre on 100ft Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore. This center will showcase the best of Aiti’s design approach, allowing clients to immerse themselves in its unique blend of global and natural elements.

Credvest Group’s Growth and Impact

Credvest Group has made significant strides across various sectors, including real estate, hospitality, and proptech. The company's growth trajectory is creating a notable impact in these crucial areas, establishing a significant wave of influence that is increasingly evident.