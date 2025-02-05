DRA Homes Pre-Launches DRA Astra, elevate your living experience in Madhavaram

For over 40 years, DRA Homes has been a trusted name in South India’s real estate market, a true Home of Pride for every family. Built on a foundation of trust, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, DRA Homes has delivered homes that bring pride and happiness to thousands of families. Each project reflects its dedication to excellence—not just in construction but in every aspect of the home-buying journey.

Continuing this tradition, DRA Homes proudly announces the pre-launch of DRA Astra, a lifestyle residential community strategically located on Madhavaram High Road, Chennai. With 132 meticulously designed 2 & 3 BHK Lifestyle homes, DRA Astra redefines urban living for the modern family.

Spread across 1.22 acres, DRA Astra offers 100% Vaastu-compliant homes with three sides ventilation, minimal wall sharing, and no opposite-facing apartments.

With 30+ thoughtful amenities, including Zen gardens, an air-conditioned gym, play areas, and an open amphitheater, Astra caters to every family member’s needs.

More than a home, DRA Astra is a gateway to a better lifestyle, blending thoughtful design with unmatched convenience.

Unmatched Design and Spacious Living:

DRA Astra features thoughtfully designed apartments with configurations of 2 BHK 2T, 3 BHK 2T, and 3 BHK 3T, catering to the diverse needs of modern families. The apartment ranges from 1066 to 1695 sq ft, ensuring ample space for comfort and functionality. The project spans stilt + upper stilt + 12 floors, offering residents a blend of privacy and community living.

Each home is crafted with precision, incorporating contemporary architecture, premium finishes, and smart design elements that maximize natural light and ventilation.

Prime Location: Connectivity at Its Best:

Strategically located on Madhavaram Main Road, DRA Astra offers unparalleled connectivity to key areas of Chennai, ensuring residents enjoy the perfect balance of urban convenience and serene living. The project is just 100 meters away from the upcoming metro station, 3 Kms from Perambur, 9 Kms from Padi Flyover, 8 Kms from Chennai Central, 13 Kms from Koyambedu, and 10.6 Kms from Anna Nagar, placing you within easy reach of the city’s bustling hubs while providing the tranquility of a well-planned residential community.

Location Advantages: Everything You Need, Just Moments Away:

DRA Astra is surrounded by essential amenities, making it an ideal choice for families, professionals, and retirees alike. Located just 400 meters from St Anthony’s Hospital and 1.2 kilometers from K V T Hospital, residents have access to top-tier healthcare facilities right at their doorstep. For families, renowned educational institutions such as Olive Tree Global School, Velammal New Gen School, and Sri Chaitanya School are within easy reach, ensuring your children’s growth and education are well taken care of. With these conveniences, DRA Astra prioritizes your family’s well-being and future, offering a lifestyle that seamlessly blends comfort and accessibility.

30+ Thoughtful Amenities: A Lifestyle of Luxury:

DRA Astra is designed to offer a holistic living experience, with over 30 world-class amenities that cater to every age group and interest. Some of the standout features include:

Air-Conditioned Gym: Stay fit in style with a fully equipped, air-conditioned gym.

Children's Outdoor Play Area: A safe and fun space for kids to explore and play.

Creche: Convenient childcare facilities for working parents.

EV Charging Stations: Future-ready infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Open Amphitheatre: Perfect for community gatherings and cultural events.

Zumba Area: A dedicated space for fitness enthusiasts to dance their way to health.

With these DRA Astra ensures that every resident enjoys a life of comfort, and convenience.

Pride is Our Promise:

At DRA Homes, pride is not merely an emotion; it serves as the cornerstone of the company's success. This pride is evident in every detail, from the meticulous design and construction process to the strong relationships fostered with homeowners. Driven by a commitment to excellence, DRA Homes strives to deliver homes that exceed expectations in every way.

Why Choose DRA Homes

With over 40 years of excellence, DRA Homes has redefined the real estate landscape in South India. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With a proven track record of delivering over 10 million square feet of projects and a loyal customer base of 12,000+ happy homeowners, DRA Homes has established itself as a benchmark for quality and reliability in the industry.

DRA Astra is now in its pre-launch phase, offering a special price of Rs.6,599/sqft for early buyers. This is your chance to secure a lifestyle of luxury and convenience in one of Chennai’s prime locations.