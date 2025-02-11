Energy Security and the Global Transition: A Deep Dive into Future Challenges

The panel discussion on Shaping the New World Energy Order and Trade Map kicked off with a focus on the key challenges and opportunities in today’s global energy landscape.

The opening session at India Energy Week 2025 featured a distinguished panel of global energy leaders, including H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, State of Qatar, The Rt. Hon. Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, UK, Hon. Dkt. Doto Mashaka Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Government of Tanzania, and H.E. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. Moderated by Sri Jegarajah, Senior Correspondent at CNBC, the discussion focused on energy security, affordability, and the global energy transition amidst an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi kicked off the session by emphasising on the importance of balancing fossil fuels with renewable energy. "We need investments to ensure affordable fossil fuels and renewables," he said, stressing the need for a mixed energy strategy that addresses both short-term needs and long-term sustainability. Al-Kaabi also discussed Qatar’s expansion of its LNG production capacity, underlining the nation's commitment to maintaining reliable energy supplies.

As the conversation turned to global energy security, H.E. Hardeep Singh Puri outlined India's efforts to address energy poverty. “We are committed to providing energy access to 100% of villages,” Puri said, reflecting India's progress in ensuring widespread electrification. His comments highlighted the urgency of connecting underserved populations, with a focus on affordability and energy equity.

The discussion also touched on the challenges posed by geopolitical instability. The Rt. Hon. Ed Miliband spoke about how the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted energy markets, further underscoring the need for stable and accessible energy sources. He also remarked that, “there is more than enough energy available in the world,” echoing the sentiment of the Indian Minister, who added, “However, making this energy available to all nations is the real challenge.”

As the session progressed, Hon. Dkt. Doto Mashaka Biteko of Tanzania drew attention to the importance of region-specific energy solutions. “One size does not fit all,” he said, referring to Tanzania's reliance on hydroelectric power and how such regional approaches must be recognised in global energy policy formulation.

The session concluded with broad agreement that the transition to cleaner energy sources is inevitable, though the approaches will vary by region. H.E. Puri reinforced this point, highlighting India’s efforts to integrate renewables into its energy mix while ensuring the energy needs of its vast population are met. The key takeaway from the discussion was the necessity of inclusive energy policies that are flexible enough to account for the unique challenges faced by different countries.