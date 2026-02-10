Fine Acers Introduces Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India in Strategic Alliance With Wyndham

Dolce Makes India Debut, Advancing Fine Acers’ 5,000-Key Growth Vision

Udaipur | 6 February 2026

India’s hospitality sector is entering a dynamic new phase, with Fine Acers announcing a strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to introduce the Dolce brand to the country for the first time.

Led by Mr. Dinesh Yadav, Fine Acers Group will develop two landmark properties — Dolce by Wyndham Goa and Dolce by Wyndham Udaipur — marking a significant step forward in the premium lifestyle and destination-led segment.

The signing ceremony for both properties also coincided with the launch of Wyndham Grand Jaipur Amer, further strengthening the group’s portfolio of internationally branded destinations.

Held at the upcoming resort in Kodiyat, Udaipur, the gala event brought together senior industry leaders, global investors, key stakeholders, celebrities, and representatives from Wyndham. The occasion symbolised more than a formal agreement — it underscored a shared vision of delivering immersive guest experiences supported by strong operational fundamentals.

Dolce is positioned within the upscale lifestyle and MICE segment, with a global presence across Europe, North America, and other international markets. Its entry into Goa and Udaipur aligns with rising demand in experiential travel, weddings, and corporate gatherings.

The Goa property is expected to benefit from strong domestic and international leisure demand, along with expanding wedding and conference segments. As one of India’s most visited destinations, Goa offers year-round occupancy potential and consistent revenue opportunities for premium brands.

In Udaipur, the resort is being developed amid the Aravalli landscape as a refined retreat. Known for commanding some of the highest average room rates in the country, the city remains a leading choice for luxury weddings and global events, making it one of India’s strongest performing hospitality markets.

Meanwhile, Wyndham Grand Jaipur Amer, located in the historic Amer region, blends global luxury standards with Rajasthan’s royal heritage. Designed for high-end travellers, destination weddings, large-scale events, and international conferences, the property is set to emerge as a prominent landmark in the region.

All three developments will follow a unit sales model, with nearly 70% of inventory offered to individual investors and leased back into a professionally managed rental pool. This structure is designed to ensure efficient operations and sustained long-term value.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Dinesh Yadav, Founder & Managing Director of Fine Acers, said, “We are pleased to strengthen our association with Wyndham through these important developments. With growing demand for premium leisure and wedding destinations, the projects in Goa and Udaipur will deliver world-class experiences backed by global standards.

This alliance is an important step toward our vision of achieving 5,000 keys across India. By combining international expertise with local insight, we aim to create projects that are growth-oriented, brand-driven, and future-ready. Our focus remains on delivering destinations that meet evolving luxury expectations while ensuring sustainable returns and operational excellence for our investors.”

Mr. Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said, “Bringing the brand to India is an exciting milestone for us. Goa and Udaipur are two of the country’s most iconic destinations, and these developments will reflect the brand’s positioning at the intersection of business and leisure.”

Mr. Rahool Macarius, Market Managing Director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, added, “We are delighted to introduce this upscale lifestyle offering to India. With elegant design, personalised service, and thoughtfully curated environments, the properties will enhance meetings, events, and travel experiences.”

Media Contact:

Name: Siddharth Bhalla | Phone: +91 95601 66677

Email: siddharth@fineacers.com | Website: www.fineacers.com