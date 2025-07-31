Food as Medicine: Dr. V. Mohan on the Economic and Health Impact of Pistachio-Based Diabetes Prevention

Dr. V. Mohan, one of India’s foremost diabetologists and researchers, sheds light on the findings of a landmark clinical trial led by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), conducted with the support of the American Pistachio Growers (APG). Recently published in the prestigious Journal of Nutrition, the study reveals how adding pistachios to a daily diet could significantly improve metabolic health in people with prediabetes—a discovery that could influence how India tackles its growing diabetes burden.

Why Pistachios May Be the Missing Piece in India’s Nutrition Puzzle?

The Indian diet is largely carbohydrate-heavy, with limited focus on proteins and healthy fats. For a balanced diet, all three macronutrients—carbs, proteins, and fats—must be proportionately included. Among fats, trans fats (in processed foods) and saturated fats (like ghee and butter) are harmful. Healthier options include unsaturated fats: monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA). MUFAs are especially beneficial for heart health and diabetes management. Unfortunately, Indian diets lack MUFAs. Pistachios, rich in MUFA, offer a healthy solution. Research now shows they help lower cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, and waist size—contrary to earlier beliefs about nuts and weight gain.

Pistachios and Satiety: A Natural Way to Control Appetite

Pistachios are remarkably effective at inducing satiety, helping people feel full faster. When meals include natural, fiber- and protein-rich foods like pistachios, fruits, and non-starchy vegetables, carb intake naturally drops. For instance, someone used to eat three chapatis may feel satisfied with just one or two. This simple dietary change can aid in weight control, improve blood sugar levels, and support better overall metabolic health—making pistachios a smart, healthy addition.

Reducing Healthcare Costs Through Preventive Nutrition

According to the ICMR-INDIAB study, India has 101 million diabetics and 136 million prediabetics. If even half of the prediabetics develop diabetes, the total could exceed 160 million—leading to enormous healthcare costs, including medications, surgeries, and dialysis. Preventive strategies like pistachio consumption can delay or prevent diabetes and reduce heart disease risk. This not only improves health outcomes but also significantly cuts healthcare expenses for individuals and the system.

The Role of International Collaborations in Driving Health Innovation

Collaborations like ours with APG (American Pistachio Growers) are crucial for generating strong, evidence-based research. This study helps prove that investing in healthy foods—like pistachios over junk snacks—can lead to simple, impactful health improvements nationwide.

An Opportunity for Indian Food Brands: Healthy Pistachio-Based Products

There is a huge opportunity for Indian food companies to develop pistachio-based products. But they must be careful not to undermine the health benefits by adding excess salt, sugar, or fat.

Pistachios should be consumed in as natural a form as possible, or blended with other healthy ingredients in a mindful way. Done right, this can help make healthier eating mainstream.

The Future of Pistachio Research: Beyond Diabetes

At the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, we’re studying how pistachios improve gut health, reduce inflammation, and lower insulin resistance. Long-term trials are challenging, so we’re pursuing large-scale observational studies over 10–15 years to explore pistachios’ lasting impact on heart disease, diabetes, and obesity in real-world settings.

Can India Create Its Own “Mediterranean Diet"?

India can create its own “Indian Mediterranean diet” with nuts like pistachios, healthy fats, and traditional vegetables—promoting long-term health by rethinking our carb-heavy eating habits.

The Rise of Nut-Based Food Content Creators: A Boon for Public Health?

We also need the help of social media creators and health influencers to spread awareness. If people understand that a handful of pistachios daily can lower heart disease and diabetes risk, this message will stick—and habits will change.

Global Collaboration: Partners in the Pistachio Study

Our study involved collaborations with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and other global experts. These partnerships ensured that our research met the highest scientific standards, making it impactful and credible.

What’s Next for MDRF? Beyond Pistachios

We’re working on several projects.

Studies on cashews, almonds, walnuts, and groundnuts

Research on how much carbohydrate is safe, and what should replace it—protein, fat, or something else

Childhood diabetes, gestational diabetes, and type 1 diabetes

Use of AI and machine learning in reading retinal scans for diabetes-related eye diseases

Physical activity innovations like Tandav, a 12-minute Bollywood dance workout designed by my daughter Dr. Ranjana, which uses HIIT principles

We are exploring immune markers, inflammatory markers, and metabolomics. These studies are costly, but since the early results are promising, we’re talking to funders to support continued research in this area.

Conclusion: Rethinking Food as Medicine

India must shift from treatment to prevention. Adding pistachios daily is a small step with big benefits—for diabetes, heart health, and healthcare costs. It’s time to see food as medicine.