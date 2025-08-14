From Seniors to Students: Travel is for Every Stage of Life

Gone are the days when travelling was reserved for later in life. Today, it's a way of life for almost everyone, be it Gen Z, Millennials or Senior Citizens. Whether it's a trip to Indian cities or a vacation overseas, travel companies have released numerous reports marking an increase in the influx of Indian travellers.

Rightly said, “Travel is not bound by age.” Let’s explore how travelling can be enriching at every stage of life.

Travel Diaries of the Young

For young adults, travelling has become so important that it is now a part of their financial planning. With access to student travel insurance , budget-friendly plus luxury options, here’s what pushes the young to travel:

1. Quest for New Experiences

One of the prominent factors driving young adults to travel is their curiosity. Whether it is a trip to the Himalayas or down south, young adults have a quest for new experiences that pushes them to plan a trip whenever possible. Not only this, but there has also been a significant rise in international travel among young adults, especially in neighbouring areas like Bali, the Maldives, and Vietnam.

2. Thirst for Adventure

Next in the list is the youth’s thirst for adventure. Whether it comes from a bike trip to Ladakh, adventurous sports activities, road trips along the Western Ghats or skydiving in European cities. The adventure-seeking soul knows no boundaries in today’s time.

Did You Know that Gen Z travellers in India are expanding at a rate of 9% per year? With this growth rate, India can surpass the domestic travel of Japan and Mexico.

3. Role of Social Media

In recent times, social media has also played a huge role in encouraging travel among the youth. For example, the growth of travel personalities across all social media platforms has presented a dreamy vision of taking frequent trips, which has significantly influenced the minds of young people.

A Peaceful Journey for Senior Citizens

With the responsibilities of life behind them, senior citizens are now looking at a different way to spend their post-retirement years: travelling. Let’s explore how travelling has become an appealing activity for seniors in the recent decade:

1. Lesser Responsibilities

Spending more than half of their life providing for life, career and family responsibilities, seniors are now finding themselves in a better place to travel without worrying about such responsibilities. Seniors do not have to worry about children. Plus, access to travel communities makes travel easier.

2. Visiting Children Staying Abroad

Many senior citizens have their children living far away from them in foreign countries. Visiting them at least once or twice a year has the dual benefit. You get quality time with the family and an opportunity to explore new places.

3. Ticking off the Bucket List

Post-retirement life is more than just leisure days at home. It is about slowly ticking off the bucket list, and what better way to do it than travelling? Seniors with access to resources are prioritising travel, whether it is to a religious place or a culturally richcity.

Did You Know that a study suggests the number of senior citizen travellers is expected to increase to 7.3 million by 2030, which is almost seven times the current number.

Planning a Trip Soon? Here’s What You Must Know

Planning a trip sounds fun, but make sure you do not forget the important details. Here’s what you must bear in mind for your next trip:

1. Choose the Destination Smartly

Every country has something unique to offer. So, while planning your trip, consider choosing a destination that aligns with your travel goals and preferences. You may consider factors like its location, things to do, travel challenges, etc.

2. Sort Your Bookings in Advance

Another important tip is to make your bookings well in advance. Nowadays, you may easily do it with access to digital platforms that allow easy bookings for flights, accommodation and tour packages, etc. This way, you ensure your last-minute bookings do not disrupt your travel plans.

3. Invest in a Robust Travel Insurance Plan

Having international travel insurance is a must for an international trip. It offers a variety of benefits. For example, coverage against flight cancellation, trip cancellation or extension, baggage or document loss, etc., so you do not feel stranded in an unfamiliar place without any help.

Summing Up

Travelling is more than an activity. And in today's era, it is not restricted to a certain age. Instead, each of us has access to resources like tour packages, easy bookings, affordable stays, and more. Thus, allowing you to explore the culture and traditions of different cities and countries.

While planning your next trip, whether for yourself or your parents, be sure to secure it with a travel insurance policy of your choice.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.