Global Health Icon Barbara O'Neill to Ignite a Wellness Transformation in India This May

New Delhi, 19th April 2025 — Brace yourself, India. One of the world’s most celebrated natural health educators, Barbara O’Neill, is set to make her debut in the country this May — and the anticipation is electrifying the wellness community. With decades of experience empowering millions around the globe to reclaim their health naturally, Barbara is poised to spark a transformative movement in Delhi and Mumbai, bringing her globally acclaimed insights directly to Indian audiences.

Barbara O’Neill’s visit marks a watershed moment for natural health advocates in India. Known for her deeply practical and accessible methods, she has spent over 40 years demystifying the principles of preventive health, holistic healing, and the body’s astonishing ability to self-repair. From bestselling books to standing-room-only seminars worldwide, her approach has resonated with people from all walks of life. Now, for the first time ever, Indian audiences will get the rare opportunity to engage with her in person.

“India has always been a land rich in traditional wisdom. I am thrilled to share my global experiences and learnings with an audience that truly understands the value of holistic living,” says Barbara. “My goal is to empower individuals to take control of their health and unlock their body’s innate potential for healing.”

Organized in collaboration with Empower Living, Andleeb Wanee Barbara’s exclusive agent for the Middle East and India, in partnership with Amsha and Awaken Your Soul in India, the tour is set to be one of the most anticipated Transformative Health Talks of the year.

The tour kicks off in New Delhi at Kamani Auditorium on May 14th and 15th, with two comprehensive sessions each day. Topics will include healing hormonal health, improving gut health, addressing chronic fatigue and IBS, and natural solutions for diabetes and obesity. Following Delhi, Barbara will visit Mumbai on May 16th and 17th at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, continuing her mission of spreading natural health wisdom.

Barbara’s approach, which emphasizes prevention and the body’s innate ability to heal, complements India’s ancient wellness traditions, offering a fresh perspective on holistic living. The Transformative Health Talks are set to inspire individuals to make lasting lifestyle changes by integrating simple, natural health practices into their daily lives.

What sets this tour apart is its interactive format, allowing participants to choose topics most relevant to their personal health journeys. With demand surging and tickets rapidly selling out, this is not just a talk — it is an invitation to transform your lifestyle.

Barbara’s India tour couldn’t have come at a better time. As India grapples with the challenges of modern lifestyles while staying deeply rooted in ancient healing traditions, Barbara’s philosophy of prevention over cure resonates like never before. Her sessions promise not just knowledge, but a profound shift in how we view health and vitality.