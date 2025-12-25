GMI Residences: An Architectural Icon Crafted by India's Finest Minds

A new symbol of stature and sophistication is rising over Mohali. GMI Infra, under the visionary leadership of Mr. Mohit Bansal, CEO and Mr. Kunal Bansal, Director, has received statutory approvals to develop GMI Residences—a 149.5-metre-tall, G+43-storey Residential Tower that will stand as the TALLEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT in Mohali and one of the most iconic luxury addresses in Punjab. Conceived as a landmark of scale, elegance and precision, GMI Residences brings together some of India’s top real estate and design professionals to deliver a truly world-class development.

Strategically located at Sector 102A, IT City Road, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab, the project enjoys a commanding presence in one of the Tricity’s most prestigious and fastest-growing corridors. With seamless connectivity to Chandigarh, Mohali International Airport, IT City and major arterial roads such as PR7 and PR9, the address offers a rare blend of urban convenience and refined exclusivity.

A Landmark Vision Shaped by India’s Leading Architect

Adding to its architectural distinction, GMI Residences is being designed by renowned architect Mr. Zafar Choudhary of Habitat Architects, one of India’s most respected and accomplished architectural firms. Widely recognized as one of the top architects in the country, Mr. Choudhary brings decades of experience in designing large-scale, high-rise, and luxury developments across India.

Under his architectural leadership, the tower rises gracefully across 43 storeys, reaching a height of 149.5 metres, with a design philosophy that emphasizes timeless aesthetics, structural excellence, natural light and spatial harmony. The refined facade, elegant proportions and intelligent orientation ensure that GMI Residences stands as a lasting icon on Mohali’s skyline.

Grand Residences and Exclusive Penthouses

GMI Residences presents an elite collection of 3 BHK, 4 BHK and 5 BHK luxury residences, crafted for discerning homeowners who seek expansive living and uncompromising quality. With generous apartment sizes ranging from approximately 3,000 sq. ft. to 7,000 sq. ft., these homes are among the largest and most luxurious in the region.

For those seeking the ultimate expression of exclusivity, the project also offers bespoke Penthouse Residences, designed to deliver unmatched privacy, panoramic views and an elevated lifestyle. High ceilings, premium materials and meticulously curated interiors transform every residence into a statement of refined luxury.

Resort-Style Living

At the heart of GMI Residences lies an exceptional lifestyle offering—a dedicated sports and recreation arena, making it one of the largest residential sports infrastructures in North India. Designed as a private wellness destination, the arena accommodates a wide range of indoor and outdoor sports and leisure activities.

The lifestyle experience is further enhanced by

A dedicated golf driving range, a rare offering in residential developments

Two luxury clubhouses with open-air dining, lounges and social spaces

State-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities

Landscaped gardens, walking and jogging tracks

Children’s play areas and multipurpose activity zones

Advanced security systems with controlled access

—creating a resort-inspired living environment within a secure, gated community.

Infrastructure, Convenience and Scale

Planned at a grand scale, GMI Residences offers parking facilities for nearly 1,200 cars, ensuring seamless convenience for residents and guests. Advanced security systems, controlled access points and future-ready infrastructure underline the project’s attention to detail and resident comfort.

Education, Connectivity and Enduring Value

Surrounded by a prominent education hub, the project is located close to Amity University and Plaksha University, along with leading schools such as Rudra International School, Manav Rachna International School and Amity International School. Combined with Mohali’s growing IT ecosystem and infrastructure development, GMI Residences offers strong long-term value for homeowners and investors alike.

Approved, Trusted and Future-Ready

The building plans for GMI Residences have been approved by the Competent Authority, GMADA, reinforcing the project’s regulatory credibility. Developed by GMI Infra in collaboration with India’s top architects and consultants, the project reflects a commitment to excellence, sustainability and enduring luxury.

GMI Residences, Sector 102A, IT City Road, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab, is more than a residence—it is a statement of leadership, architectural brilliance and elevated living, crafted by the finest minds in the country.