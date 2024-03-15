Gopal Goswami and Ambrish Parajiya of GAP Group transforming real estate narratives in Dholera-SIR

Leading Gujarati real estate developer GAPAssociatesPvt Ltd is about to celebrate a major milestone by expanding its presence in Dholera-SIR, coinciding with PM Narendra Modi's March 13th Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for TATA Groups' cutting-edge semiconductor plant in Dholera.

This is going to mark the beginning of an innovative project that will change Dholera-SIR's environment. According to state government officials, the Tata group has been given approximately 160 acres in Dholera, Gujarat, to establish the nation's first large-scale semiconductor production plant, with an investment of Rs 91,000 crore. The offer-cum-allotment (OCA) of 28 acres in Sanand, on the other hand, was granted to CG Power for its ATMP (assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) factory, which is expected to be constructed at a cost of Rs 7,600 crore.

The government's first auction/sale of 42500 square meters of commercial land at Dholera-SIR was recently won by GAPAssociates Pvt Ltd. Over the course of five years, an integrated complex comprising a star hotel, service apartments, commercial space, residential units, and an iconic office structure will be constructed as part of the massive 2500 crore project.

Promoters of the GAPAssociates Pvt Ltd, Gopal Goswami and Ambrish Parajiya are excited about this project and have pledged to support the growth of Dholera-SIR, PM Modi's brainchild from his time as Gujarat's chief minister.

Gopal Goswami, a trailblazer in the real estate and infrastructure sectors, a Management Doctorate from SVNIT, provides GAP Associates Pvt Ltd with a plethora of leadership and experience. Throughout his illustrious three-decade career, Goswami has been instrumental in leading the organization to success. Renowned for his astute commercial acumen and strategic acumen, he has played a pivotal role in solidifying GAP Groups' reputation as a reliable entity within Dholera-SIR's real estate development industry.

Another Promoter of GAP Associates Pvt Ltd Ambrish Parajiya is a well-known dynamic entrepreneur who is passionate about turning ideas into reality. A pioneer in the field, Parajiya's real estate career has been distinguished by her vision, inventiveness, fortitude, and dedication to pushing the envelope. He has taken a proactive stance, pushing GAP Associates to new heights and creating industry standards by thinking outside the box.

"We believe in the immense potential of Dholera-SIR, and this semiconductor city with many plants is just the beginning," said Gopal Goswami. “With a multi-year investment of 2500 crores, we have ambitious intentions for the region.", Gopal added.

Gopal Goswami also said, ““Modi Ji's vision for Dholera mirrors the success stories of global tech hubs. With smart planning, hi-tech infrastructure, and a focus on semiconductor manufacturing, Dholera is set to become the nucleus of India's tech revolution."

In addition, Parajiya disclosed that the GAPGroup has initiated eighteen projects in Dholera-SIR so far, with a significant emphasis on residential developments mixed with a variety of commercial and industrial endeavours. With an investment surpassing Rs 300 crore, the business is developing 13 housing projects totalling more than 500 units. Two industrial projects with a combined investment of more than Rs 40 crore are also in the works.

Gopal Goswami's commitment to promoting economic progress and leaving enduring legacies is demonstrated by his engagement in the Dholera project. His visionary and practical leadership approach motivates not only the GAP Group team but also the larger real estate industry.

Because of Ambrish Parajiya's well-known strategic vision, GAPGroup has been able to overcome obstacles and take advantage of possibilities in a market that is changing quickly. The company's diverse portfolio, which includes residential, commercial, and industrial projects, has been shaped in large part by his leadership. Beyond simple construction, Parajiya aspires to build long-lasting, community-focused developments that are sustainable.

Ambrish Parajiya said, “Dholera, with its state-of-the-art semiconductor city, is not just shaping India's technological future but also positioning itself as a global hub for innovation and manufacturing. The city's strategic location and smart infrastructure make it a prime investment destination."

As it leads this enormous project, GAPAssociates is excited to make a substantial contribution to Dholera-SIR's infrastructure and economic growth. It is anticipated that important stakeholders, public servants, and business executives will attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of TATA Group's semicon plant, making it a historic event in Dholera-SIR's history.

Renowned real estate developer GAP Associates Pvt Ltd is dedicated to building inventive and long-lasting properties. GAPGroup strives for quality and excellence to support the development of the areas it works in. GAPGroup aspires to be Gurugram's equivalent of DLF.