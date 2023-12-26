Homified, by The Teaser Company, raises INR 10 mn in funding in Pre-Seed Round

New Delhi (India), December 25: Homified, a cutting-edge tech-driven Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand, a sister company of The Teaser Company, proudly raises funding of INR 10 Million Pre-Seed Round. The funds will amplify brand presence through a strategic revamp, dynamic social media engagement, impactful influencer collaborations, and captivating live sessions. Homified's expansion also includes exciting new category launches and intensified community initiatives. Specialising in smart electronics and wellness tech, the brand's focus remains on wireless power banks, laptop power banks, and cutting-edge massagers.

Homified plans to channel the raised funds towards enhancing and expanding its product line, with a key focus on smart electronics and wellness technology. The aim is to further solidify its presence in the tech D2C space by developing cutting-edge products, notably wireless chargers and power banks, to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Additionally, the funding will be instrumental in venturing into the wellness tech segment, with a special emphasis on massagers. The funding round was led by Srinivasan Namala, a marquee investor with a successful track record across 20 startups in different sectors. His expertise ranges from drug discovery to AI startups, underscoring the strategic significance of his involvement in Homified.

“The aim of this funding is to strategically strengthen our position in the tech-driven Direct-to-Consumer market by concentrating on innovative smart devices like wireless chargers and power banks, as well as wellness tech like massagers. We're dedicated to using this investment to grow and improve our range of products, offering creative solutions that put functionality and ease of use first, and eventually changing our valued customers' daily lives. We are thrilled about the future at Homified and appreciative of our investors' faith and support.” says Varun Chopra, Co-founder of Homified.

Furthermore, The Teaser Company unveils strategic additions to its leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to market excellence and elevating its client services. Rakshita Kaushik and Dimple Hotchandani, esteemed leaders in account management and copywriting respectively, will spearhead the company's creative strategy, ushering in a new era of innovation and brand distinction. Kartavya Arora, recognized for accomplishments in media buying, steps into the role of Growth Strategy Maestro, driving targeted efforts in performance marketing, landing page consulting and CRO. Simultaneously, Dhiraj Jindal, a seasoned advertising professional, will take charge of the creative club, promising nothing but best-in-class creative output.

"As we plan vertical expansion with extended services, we're also gearing up for horizontal growth by creating brands that add significant value to our customers' lives. With Rakshita, Dimple, Kartavya, and Dhiraj on board, we're not only continuing our work on value-adding brands but also nurturing budding brands with tremendous potential, filling crucial market gaps," adds Shivam K, Co-founder of The Teaser Company.

About Homified:

Homified is a tech-forward Direct-to-Consumer brand dedicated to delivering innovative products in the smart electronics and wellness tech space. With a commitment to pushing boundaries and enhancing consumer experiences, Homified is poised for exponential growth in the dynamic D2C market.

About Teaser:

The Teaser Company is a leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketing firm that specialises in creativity, innovation, and disruptive thinking. Utilising cutting-edge ideas and testing frameworks, the company is dedicated to driving operational efficiencies and scaling up successful campaigns for its clients. In the past 4.5 years, The Teaser Company has played a crucial role in the growth of a diverse range of brands, including Wellbeing Nutrition, Gynoveda, Papa Pawsome, Benny’s Bowl, Neon Attack, Phy Life, Beanly and 250 more. Thanks to their unique approach, The Teaser Company has been able to achieve impressive growth for their clients, including 100% month-over-month (M-O-M) growth and generating 5-50L per month within just 6 months and helping them become a 15-crore brand in a year’s time.