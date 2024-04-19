How Aly&Val Craft Stories through Every Crop and T-shirt Design

Aly&Val, a pioneering casual wear brand, is reshaping the way young India dresses. With a bold focus on expressive graphic designs and quality casual wear, Aly&Val invites the youth to celebrate their individuality through casual fashion. A minimalist approach and witty graphic captions are what make this brand unique and worth giving a try.

Based in Delhi, the casual clothing brand Aly&Val was launched in 2018 by visionary founder Sakshat Kohli. The brand has quickly captured the hearts of over 50,000 customers, becoming synonymous with creativity, individualism, and affordability.

The driven CEO has stated that this brand is here to make casual wear more individualistic and versatile.

While discussing the brand, the CEO said:

“Styling and clothes are the second-largest consumer sector in India, with revenue of $110 billion. According to survey analysis, the clothing industry has an impressive annual growth rate. Aly&Val made an epic entry into this industry a few years back, and look at the progress we have made in such a short period. Today, we are recognized as a people-first casual wear brand.”

Aly&Val's latest collection spotlights graphic crop tops and T-shirts, designed not just for wear but for expression. These pieces stand out for their minimalistic yet impactful designs, appealing directly to a diverse category ranging from travelers and bloggers to gamers and music enthusiasts. The brand's ethos, "Clothing that speaks your vibe," resonates deeply with its audience, encouraging personal expression in a way that's both unique and inclusive.

Despite humble beginnings and the challenges of a global pandemic, Aly&Val's commitment to their vision has never wavered. With a focus on direct-to-consumer sales, the brand has leveraged online platforms to strengthen its presence, offering unbeatable deals and fostering a community around their shared values of innovation and self-expression.

While all other clothing brands opt to collaborate with famous Bollywood celebrities, Aly&Val has chosen to collaborate with burgeoning talents on social media. The brand's groundbreaking move was reflected in their choice of influencers for collaboration and brand promotion. The CEO said they want to collaborate with influencers who share a genuine rapport with their followers. With such a unique vision and brilliant moves, Aly&Val has marked their presence on Flipkart, Amazon, and Jiomart.

Looking ahead, Aly&Val is excited about expanding their offerings, introducing new designs that continue to push the boundaries of casual wear. Their commitment to quality, creativity, and customer engagement remains the cornerstone of their success and future endeavors.

