How Term Insurance & Personal Accident Insurance Can Secure Your Family's Future

What is Term Life Insurance?
Key Benefits of Term Insurance
- Financial Security for Your Family: In case of an untimely death, term insurance will surely help offset the loss incurred by the loved ones in terms of meeting the daily needs or paying loans as well as be used by your child for higher studies.
- High Coverage at Low Premiums: The insurance coverage provided here is significantly more at an economically viable premium price, ideal for middle-class Indian families.
- Customizable Options: Riders like critical illness coverage and accidental death benefits can be added to increase the coverage of the policy.
- Tax Benefits: The amount paid as a premium towards term insurance is covered under deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
What is Personal Accident Insurance?
Important Benefits from Personal Accident Insurance
- Disability Cover: Personal accident insurance covers partial or full disabilities caused by an accident.
- Death Benefit: In case death occurs due to an accident, the nominee gets a lump-sum amount to mitigate financial challenges.
- Affordable Premiums: Like term insurance, personal accident insurance is cost-effective and provides significant coverage.
- Worldwide Coverage: Most policies offer coverage irrespective of where the accident occurs, ensuring global protection.
Why Both Policies are Essential for Your Family’s Future
Comprehensive Risk Coverage
- Term insurance will take care of the future of your family in case of untimely death.
- Personal accident insurance caters for the accidents. Accidents are a primary cause of disability and death in India.
Economical Financial Protection
Tailored Solutions
Peace of Mind:
Choosing the Right Policy
For Term Insurance
- Assess Your Needs: Use a term insurance calculator to determine the coverage amount so that it is enough to cover your family's expenses, liabilities, and future goals.
- Consider the Policy Term: Choose a term for the policy that aligns with your financial liability, such as paying your child's education or loan of your house.
- Check Claim Settlement Ratio: Get an insurer who has a high claim settlement ratio so that the processing of claims would be smooth.
For Personal Accident Insurance
- Review Coverage: Consider a policy which contains accidental death, disability, and medical expense.
- Add-On Benefits: Additional benefits such as hospital cash or family transportation allowance should be found.
- Compare Policies: With the online availability of various websites, policies can be compared, and one of the best can be settled on for value money.
Conclusion
