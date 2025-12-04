Hubble Explorers Wins 'Best Preschool Curriculum in India' at the Early Years Educators Summit & Awards 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29:Hubble Explorers, a flagship preschool curriculum provider by HubbleHox, has been awarded the ‘Best Preschool Curriculum in India’ at the Early Years Educators Summit & Awards 2025, held at Hilton, Chennai.

This recognition celebrates Hubble Explorers’ Astralis™ – The Illuminated Minds Curriculum, a research-backed, NEP 2020 and NCF 2022-aligned framework that blends play-based learning, structured pedagogy, and holistic child development.

“This award reflects our belief that early education must evolve with the child - not the other way around,” said Aanchal Vasandani, Head – Content Development, Hubble Explorers.

Currently Hubble Explorers is implemented in 200+ preschools across 15 cities and 9 states, and it has impacted more than 2L+ children and 10,000 + educators. Its unique design empowers teachers with ready-to-use plans, engaging classroom activities, and ongoing professional training - ensuring quality, consistency, and joy in learning.

“Our curriculum doesn’t just teach; it nurtures curiosity, empathy, and resilience. We’re proud to see hundreds of preschools across India bringing this vision to life every single day.” said Manish Desai – CEO, HubbleHox Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Unlike conventional franchise-based models, Hubble Explorers enables preschools to adopt a proven curriculum and teaching framework without franchise or royalty fees.

“We’re deeply thankful to our partner schools, coordinators, and teachers who’ve trusted us on this journey,” added Ms. Aanchal Vasandani. “This milestone reinforces our mission to raise the quality of early education by equipping teachers with meaningful training, purposeful tools, and a curriculum that truly centres the child.”

The award underscores Hubble Explorers’ mission to make high-quality preschool education accessible and future ready. Beyond curriculum, the brand also provides end-to-end preschool setup and consulting solutions, helping aspiring and existing preschool owners build successful, sustainable institutions from the ground up.

About Hubble Explorers

Hubble Explorers, a venture by HubbleHox, is a leading preschool solution provider empowering schools with NEP 2020 & NCF 2022-aligned programs, teacher training, and academic consulting. Its mission is to enable preschools to deliver holistic, engaging, and future-ready learning experiences - without franchise or royalty costs.

About HubbleHox

HubbleHox is an education innovation company building scalable solutions across the learning ecosystem - from early childhood to higher education. With pioneering ventures like Hubble Explorers, it continues to redefine how institutions deliver impactful, technology-enabled learning.