The HX30Az is Hyundai’s latest addition to the HX-A series in the 3-ton category, offering a perfect balance of power and versatility. Despite its compact size, it delivers outstanding performance in tight spaces. Its compact design allows for manoeuvrability in tight spaces without compromising power, making it an ideal machine for plantation, land development, urban infrastructure, trenching and handling municipal projects, with precision and efficiency.

Engineered for Operator Comfort, Durability, and Efficiency

The HX30Az is the perfect solution for agriculture, urban construction, and civil earth-moving tasks. With a powerful engine, advanced hydraulics, and industry-leading safety features, it is built to perform under demanding conditions. The HX30Az is built for reliable performance on rough terrain and in tight spaces. Let’s look at what makes this machine stand out.

Key Specifications

Gross Power : 25.2 PS @ 2400 rpm

: 25.2 PS @ 2400 rpm Operating Weight : 2875 Kg

: 2875 Kg Bucket Capacity: 0.08 m³ GP SAE Heaped

Superior Performance

The Kubota D1305 Tier-4 engine provides reliable power while maintaining fuel efficiency, reducing noise, and lowering maintenance costs. The open-centre hydraulic system synchronises the joystick with the main control valve for quicker response and smoother operation. High digging forces from the advanced hydraulic system and attachments boost work output and cut downtime. The redesigned boom layout protects hydraulic hoses, enhancing durability and safety.

Maximum Efficiency

For work in tight or challenging spaces, the HX30Az stands out with its Wide Boom Swing Angle, which enables effortless operation in confined zones. The Zero-tail Swing design enables manoeuvrability in tight spaces, while Auto Shift Travel Speed optimises torque and fuel efficiency on slopes. A redesigned canopy on the HX30Az improves all-around visibility, enhancing safety and performance.

Operator Comfort & Convenience

The HX30Az offers a premium operator canopy designed for both comfort and convenience. Featuring an adjustable seat, user-friendly joystick controls, and conveniently positioned pedals, it ensures smooth and intuitive operation. The 5-inch LCD digital cluster offers real-time data for efficient machine management, including fuel levels and maintenance alerts. Centralized controls and foldable pedals in the HX30Az prioritize operator comfort and ease of use.

Built for Durability

The HX30Az is built for toughness, featuring a high-strength, low-stress steel frame for long-term reliability. Built with high-tensile steel and advanced welding, the reinforced boom and arm ensure excellent durability and impact resistance. Heavy-duty Cylinder Guards protect critical components, minimizing downtime, and the ROPS-certified canopy guarantees operator safety.

Enhanced Safety

Safety is central to the HX30Az’s design, with a password-protected anti-theft ignition system that stops unauthorized use. The bolt-on counterweight is added to enhance stability on uneven terrain or during heavy lifting. Safety is reinforced with a lever to prevent accidental movements and an emergency stop switch for instant shutdown. To boost electrical safety, a master switch is provided that disconnects the battery during maintenance or downtime.

Ease of Serviceability

The HX30Az is built for easy maintenance, reducing downtime and operating costs. Rear and side cowls provide quick access to key componentswhile a dedicated side maintenance window allows direct access to the control valve. Long service intervals help lower maintenance needs—hydraulic filters last up to 1,000 hours, and hydraulic oil changes are required only every 5,000 hours.

Technical Specifications of HX30Az Mini- Excavator Feature Specification Engine Model Kubota D1305 Gross Power 25.2 PS @ 2400 rpm Operating Weight 2875 Kg Bucket Range 0.08 m³ GP Swing Speed 9.16 rpm Travel Speed (High/Low) 4.35 / 2.38 km/hr Max. Digging Reach 4725 mm Max. Digging Depth 2695 mm Max. Digging Height 4290 mm Bucket Digging Force 2093 kgf Arm Crowd Force 1313 kgf (with 1.3m arm)

Applications of HX30Az Mini Excavator

Here’s how this mini excavator excels across different industries and job types:

Agricultural Work

The HX30Az is ideal for tasks like digging irrigation channels, removing stumps, and preparing soil with precision and minimal field disruption.

Municipal and Utility Work

Compact and agile, the HX30Az excels in urban utility tasks such as pipeline laying, road repairs, and park maintenance.

Landscaping

Perfect for trenching, pond digging, levelling, and installing hardscapes, the HX30Az ensures efficient landscaping with minimal ground impact.

Construction Projects

On compact sites, the HX30Az handles foundation digging, utility trenching, and light demolition with powerful, space-efficient performance.

Conclusion