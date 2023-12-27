IG Drones Wins the Excellence Award for best Disaster Management for Sikkim Flood Response

New Delhi (India), December 26: IG Drones, India’s leading drone tech and analysis platform, adds yet another medal to its tally as it receives the IISSM Annual Excellence Award for the Best Disaster Response/Search and Rescue Company in the presence of the honorable Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Shri Nitin Gadkari, at the 33rd IISSM Annual Global Conclave held at the Taj Vivanta Surajkund, Faridabad. This achievement underscores IG Drones' exceptional contribution to disaster management, specifically spotlighting its crucial role in the aftermath of the Sikkim floods - a rare act of humanitarian use of drones for disaster response and relief.

The unrelenting monsoon rains in October 2023 caused Sikkim to experience significant floods, severely damaging the state's infrastructure and disrupting communication networks. Airtel, one of the main telecom providers in the area, had a significant failure in its vital fiber optic network. In these tough times, IG Drones did an outstanding job in restoring the fiber optic line. This is the first time in India that drones were used with such precision and perfection to restore network stability across a disaster situation and was done in record time and appreciated by leading telecom provider Airtel.

IG Drones, with their specialized drone fleet and cutting-edge tech, conducted detailed aerial surveys and provided explicit information, crucial for creating effective plans for restoration. Combining fast evaluation with accurate fiber line reconstruction techniques, their skilled drone operators meticulously carried out the restoration process, crossing the fiber optic line across the flooded river of the area. The company's advanced drone technology excelled in live monitoring, playing a crucial role in speeding up the response to the Sikkim floods.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Excellence Award at the 33rd IISSM Annual Global Conclave. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation in disaster management. It serves as a motivating force, propelling us to continue pushing the boundaries of what our drone technology can achieve." said Mr. Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, the company’s Founder and CEO, who was present to receive the prestigious award.

IG Drones has always been at the forefront of innovation through drone technology, evident from their product IG Drones Skyhawk - India’s first 5G drone. Through their expertise, the startup has pushed the boundaries of what's possible with drones. Their commitment to innovation has not only set them apart but has also contributed significantly to the advancement of drone technology as a whole. In the world of drones, IG Drones is recognized as a trailblazer, continuously pushing for new and groundbreaking solutions.