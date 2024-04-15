India ITME Society Unveils Multicultural Facility Center in Mumbai

Mumbai, 14th April 2024: India International Textile Machinery Exhibitions Society (India ITME Society) a non-profit organization announces the launch of its Multicultural facility Center for hosting cultural programs and corporate functions. The Multicultural Center represents a significant milestone in ITME's commitment to creating inclusive spaces where people from all backgrounds can come together to share their traditions, stories, and experiences. As a hub for cultural appreciation and understanding, the center will serve as a vibrant venue for a wide range of activities and initiatives aimed at promoting multiculturalism.

Eminent Bollywood actress Ms Smita Jayakar, accompanied by Mr Darasing Khurana (Mr India International 2017) and stand-up comedian Mr Rohan Gujral, graced the event.

Ms Seema Srivastava, Executive Director of ITME said, “We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and welcome individuals and organizations to utilize our premises for their cultural and professional endeavours. We believe that by providing a dynamic space for both cultural and professional gatherings, we can contribute to the enrichment of our local community and foster meaningful connections among diverse groups of people."

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and customizable layouts, the ITME premises offer a seamless experience for event organizers and attendees alike. Whether hosting an intimate gathering or a large-scale event, organizers can leverage ITME's resources to bring their vision to life, further added by Ms Srivastava.

Ms SmitaJayakar, a veteran actress stated that “The ITME center will bring an extra sparkle to South Mumbai. It will create a more supportive ambience for art, culture, theatrical showcases, workshops, book launches, and a myriad of other cultural events in this dynamic part of Mumbai”.

During the event Mr Gopinath Chandra Das Author of “The Power of Karma Yoga, Dr Shefali Batra Author of Why Do I Feel So Sad? and Ms Mukta Wankhede Author of It’s Going to Be Okay showcased their books.