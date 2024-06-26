Internshala Jobs Unveils New Report on GenZ Workplace Expectations in 2024

3rd June 2024, New Delhi: Internshala Jobs, the jobs arm of career-tech platform, Internshala, has unveiled a groundbreaking report titled "Navigating GenZ Workplace Expectations in 2024: Insights for HR Professionals." This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the expectations, aspirations, and preferences of GenZ individuals as they join the workforce, providing essential guidance for HR professionals looking to , New Delhi: Internshala Jobs, the jobs arm of career-tech platform, Internshala, has unveiled a groundbreaking report titled "Navigating GenZ Workplace Expectations in 2024: Insights for HR Professionals." This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the expectations, aspirations, and preferences of GenZ individuals as they join the workforce, providing essential guidance for HR professionals looking to hire interns and freshers in 2024. The report identifies the primary motivating factors for GenZ job seekers, showing that 67% value learning and development opportunities offered by employers, which highlights their keen interest in ongoing skill enhancement and career progression. For 25% of GenZ, salary packages are a significant priority, while only 4% are driven by company culture and 3% by brand reputation. Perks such as health insurance and ESOPs appeal to just 1% of applicants.

The report also reveals GenZ's positive outlook on job prospects, with 52% feeling highly optimistic and another 23% somewhat optimistic. For 84% of GenZ job seekers, work-life balance is a top priority. Among them, 45% prefer a hybrid work model, 31% choose remote work, and just 21% favor traditional in-office environments.

Employer preferences among GenZ are varied, with 40% attracted to established brands, 30% interested in startups, and 21% favouring small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The report also emphasises the significance of reputation management, noting that 39% of GenZ job seekers use review platforms like Glassdoor to evaluate potential employers, and 30% rely on the company's website and online presence.

Additionally, nearly half (49%) of GenZ view job hopping favourably, showing a readiness to explore different career paths. For 48% of GenZ job seekers, achieving work-life balance is the main indicator of career success, followed by financial stability at 29% and career advancement at 12%.

When considering potential employers, GenZ prioritises career development opportunities (42%), promotion prospects (38%), and the company's growth trajectory (14%). Access to professional development and advancement opportunities is important for 41% of GenZ job seekers, followed by job security (34%) and flexible working hours (25%).

GenZ's views on AI are mixed, with 57% seeing it as a valuable asset and 13% expecting it to significantly alter job roles. Diversity and inclusion matter greatly to 67% of GenZ job seekers, and 70% prioritise employers with sustainability initiatives and environmental policies.

On Internshala Jobs, the peak application period for GenZ was from May to August, with management roles (45%) and engineering roles (32%) being the most sought after. Business Development (Sales) and Human Resources (HR) were the top job profiles, with Delhi-NCR emerging as the leading region for job seekers.

Overall, the report offers critical insights into GenZ's workplace expectations and preferences, emphasising the need for employers to adjust their recruitment and retention strategies accordingly.

On bringing out the report on GenZ’s job Expectations, Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Internshala Jobs, said "With the rapid increase in GenZ job seekers, it's crucial for HR professionals to deeply understand their nuanced expectations and aspirations. Our survey, gathering insights from over 4,700 actively job-seeking GenZers, provides a comprehensive understanding of their preferences, motivations, and priorities. This report offers invaluable insights into GenZ's mindset as they navigate employment opportunities.”

He further added, “A key highlight is the clear importance of technology and its impact on the future of work. With 57% of GenZ considering AI a valuable asset and 11% seeing it as transformative, it's evident they embrace innovation. As HR leaders, it's essential to leverage this enthusiasm for technology, using AI solutions to enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and unlock new growth opportunities. Embracing a tech-forward approach positions our organisations as trailblazers in the digital age, attracting top-tier GenZ talent eager to shape the future."

