Leading Consumer Electronics Brand Cruise Wins ET Now Best Brands and Jagran HiTech Awards

Cruise,a premium brand known for its high-quality air conditioners and cooling appliances, has recently earned two esteemed accolades: the ET Now Best Brands Award as well as the DainikJagranHitech Award for AC of the Year. With a legacy of over 30 years of passion and innovation, these honors underscore Cruise Appliances’ commitment to delivering superior air conditioning solutions driven by cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and customer-centric values.

The Jagran Hitech Award was presented to Cruise AC at the 6th Edition of the JagranHitech Awards organised recently at New Delhi. The event brought together industry leaders, influencers, and innovators from the technology and automotive sectors to celebrate outstanding achievements.

Cruise was also adjudged as one of the Best Brands in India by renowned Brand Consultant Mr Harish Bijoor at the ET Now Best Brand Conclave 2024 held in Mumbai. The Best Brands award celebrates companies that have excelled in their sectors and have set a global-local standard and this cements Cruise’s mission to provide superior quality products that meet the needs of modern consumers. The theme of the conclave was ‘From Vision to Impact: The Best Brands of Tomorrow’.

Cruise, with its ACs, has consistently set industry standards with some pioneering innovations, including the launch of its FlusoJetsuperlong airflow technology seen in its latest VarioQool Ultra Inverter AC range. Designed for homes, offices and luxury spaces, this new range promises superior performance and exceptional energy efficiency.

Leading Bollywood Actress MsVaaniKapoor, who has been the Brand ambassador since 2023, is known for her elegance, style and modern day acting roles embodies the brand’s values of innovation and sophistication, making her an ideal ambassador. This collaboration inspires a wider audience to embrace world-class, sustainable cooling solutions.

Key Features of the VarioQool Ultra Range:

5 Star Energy Efficiency:Optimised for maximum energy savings while delivering optimal cooling performance.

FlusoJet Airflow: Up to 50 feet super long airflow for insta-cooling performance

58°C Express Cooling: Comfort Cooling technology even with 58°C outside.

Convertible Cooling: 4-in-1Adjustable cooling modes to meet evolving needs.

Stabilizer-Free Operation: The ACs operate without the need for an external stabilizer.

AuraSense Intelligence: Smart temperature sensors that adjust performance based on ambient conditions.

PM2.5 Air Filtration: A 7-stage filtration system, including PM2.5, silver ions, and active carbon, ensures cleaner air.

Rust-O-Shield Protection: Blue paint protection on the heat exchanger ensures durability, particularly in coastal and harsh environments.

Cruise Appliances’ Future Plans and Commitment to Sustainability

Looking ahead, Cruise remains focused on driving innovation with its VarioQool Ultra Inverter AC Series, placing a strong emphasis on environmentally friendly, energy-efficient solutions. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and exceptional performance is central to its growth strategy.

About Cruise Appliances

Founded in 1992, Cruise has established itself as a leading air conditioner manufacturer in India. Renowned for its pioneering advancements, Cruise designs and manufactures a broad range of residential, commercial, and industrial air conditioning solutions. With its head office in Mumbai , 2 manufacturing facilities in Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and 5 branch offices across India - the company has earned a reputation for its unwavering commitment to product quality, reliability and technological innovation, continually pushing boundaries with sustainable designs and premium features.

Cruise’s product portfolio includes both inverter and non-inverter air conditioners, mini refrigerators and chiller water fan coil units with a focus on energy efficiency, smart cooling technologies, and long-lasting performance. With a robust nationwide network of over 1,200 Sales & Service Partners, Cruise also is a manufacturing partner to global giants such as Hitachi, Carrier, Blue Star and many others to further strengthen its position in the industry as a cooling appliances specialist.