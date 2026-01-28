LIBF Expo 2026 at Jio World Convention Centre to attract strong global businesses, professions and startups participation

Mumbai, January 21, 2026: The Lohana International Business Forum (LIBF) will host LIBF Expo 2026 from January 30 to February 1, 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The event is open to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, startups, investors, job seekers, and institutions, regardless of background.

Positioned as a future-focused platform, the Expo will span 1.7 lakh square feet and feature over 200 exhibitors from 20+ sectors, including manufacturing, MSMEs, real estate, healthcare, technology, education, and more.

LIBF Expo 2026 stands out with strong global participation, featuring exhibitors, business delegations, and entrepreneurs from Africa, the UK, Europe, the USA, the Middle East, Australia, and beyond. This international presence will foster opportunities for cross-border partnerships, sourcing, investment, and joint ventures.

Satish D Vithalani, Chairman of LIBF said, “The goal of LIBF Expo 2026 is to create a platform that offers global expansion, overseas partnerships, start-up mentoring, and job creation. This is an inclusive, opportunity-driven ecosystem, with the purpose of encouraging trade and investment in Maharashtra and India.”

Vijay Karia, Director of LIBF added, “This will be our largest and most ambitious LIBF yet, bringing business leaders, youth, and the global Lohana community along with global and Indian businesses together on one platform. IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as Institute of Directors are partners in this Expo.”

Envisioned as a multi-sector, multi-profession global convergence, LIBF Expo 2026 will bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, startups, investors, policymakers, and institutions from over 36 countries, cutting across 30+ industries and 32 business and professional sectors.

Unlike typical exhibitions, LIBF Expo 2026 integrates business with purpose. Organised under a non-profit framework, any surplus generated will support education and healthcare initiatives in India and abroad, he further added.

Following successful editions in Uganda (2023), Gandhinagar (2024), and Dubai (2025), the Expo aims to position Maharashtra and Mumbai as a hub for inclusive global business collaboration.