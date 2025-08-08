Mrs India International Queen 2025 Winners Crowned: Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan and Dr. Ritu Bir

New Delhi [India], August 7: The glittering Grand finale of Mrs India International Queen 2025 Event was held at the The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi where Bollywood icon Amrita Rao and Founder- Director of Mrs India International Queen, Mrs. Ankita Saroha crowned Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik from Gurgaon as the Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2025 and Dr. Ritu Bir from Faridabad as the Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025.

India’s most prestigious beauty pageant for married women has set new benchmarks in pageant industry by awarding ₹1 lakh prize to the winners, ₹50,000 to first runners-up, and ₹25,000 to second runners-up in both Mrs. and Classic Mrs. Category.

Mrs India International Queen 2025 1st Runner-Up was awarded to Dr. Apra Attri from Shimla, while Mrs. Shweta Gandhi from New Zealand was awarded Mrs India International Queen 2025 2nd Runner-Up. In the Classic category, Dr. Sarita Naik from Mumbai was crowned Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 1st Runner-Up, followed by Mrs. Sonal Sanjay Desai from Surat crowned as Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 2nd Runner-Up. Over 80 subtitle awards were also distributed among all the participants.

Mrs India International Queen pageant was no ordinary pageant. The four days of the Grand finale sparkled with hope, excitement, remarkable warmth and inclusivity. Celebrity Actress Amrita Rao, herself radiating elegance, applauded each contestant, calling this year’s event “truly groundbreaking” in many ways. She was joined by visionary Founder-Director Ankita Saroha while speaking to the media where she said, “The way this premier beauty pageant has honoured marriage, womanhood, and dreams at every stage of life is unmatched.”

All the winners were selected and judged by distinguished panel of jury including pageant director Mrs. Ankita Saroha, Mrs. Radha Rai, MIIQ 2024 Winner, Mrs. Shruti Dubey, Classic MIIQ 2024 Winner, Mrs. Mahak Dhingra, MIIQ 2024 1st Runner Up, Dr. Neelam Singh, Classic MIIQ 2024 1st Runner Up, Mrs. Lavanya Kannepalli, MIIQ 2024 2nd Runner Up and Mrs. Nupur Sood, Classic MIIQ 2024 2nd Runner Up for 4 days in the Grand Finale. Orane International Janakpuri contributed as the official Makeup Sponsor whereas Official Catwalk Trainer & Choreographer, Mr. Rickyy Wong set the stage on fire with his impeccable grooming and runway training.

There were a series of transformative sessions by industry experts curated to support holistic development of all: Self-Defence Training: By Mr. Pradeep Negi, Beauty & Wellness: Guided by Dr. Soni Nanda, Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Clinic Noida, Delhi, Sexual Health & Intimacy: Led by Dr. Sarita Naik, Financial Independence: Workshop by Mrs. Mahak Dhingra and Mental Health Protection: By Dr. Neelam Singh.

The pageant also witnessed the previous year’s Queens as Guest of Honour and Divine Queens who added grace to the event:

Mrs. Manju Upadhyay - Winner of Classic MIIQ 2020, Mrs. Pooja Gangyan - MIIQ 2020 1st Runner Up, Dr. Goma Bali Bajaj – Mrs India Fabulous 2020, Dr. Jyotsana Chadha - Winner of MIIQ 2021, Mrs. Sharmishta Das Dey - Winner of Classic MIIQ 2021, Mrs. Moushumi Kar Maity - Mrs India Inspiring 2021, Mrs. Parul Sharma - Winner of Classic MIIQ 2022, Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon- Winner of MIIQ 2022, Mrs. Gurpreet Kaur - Mrs India Stunning 2024, Mrs. Manjula Sharma- Mrs India Glamorous 2024, Mrs. Shweta Mehra - Mrs India Fabulous 2024, Mrs. Ritu Gattani - Mrs India Diligent 2024, Mrs. Nirupama Bhatia - Mrs India Shinning Star 2024 and Mrs. Rajinder Kaur - Mrs India Tenacious 2024

The esteemed jury ensured a transparent, uplifting process. The top finalists in each category to reach the grand finale were evaluated through a selection process comprising of introduction round, talent round, personal interviews, personality assessments, on-stage presence, traditional wear and evening wear round etc.

