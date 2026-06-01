Nanasaheb Chitale & The Making of Modern India's Dairy Ecosystem

CELEBRATING WORLD MILK DAY

Milk is not merely a source of nutrition in India; it is one of the country's most important rural economic activities, supporting millions of households, generating employment, and sustaining livelihoods across villages and towns. Today, India stands as the world's largest milk producer. Yet this achievement did not emerge overnight. It was built over decades through policy support, cooperative movements, scientific progress, farmer participation, and the efforts of individuals who helped transform Indian dairying from a traditional activity into a modern industry. Among those figures is Parshuram Bhaskar Chitale, popularly known as Nanasaheb Chitale.

How Chitale Dairy Began

The origins of the Chitale dairy journey trace back to 1939, when Bhaskar Ganesh Chitale (B. G. Chitale) established a dairy business in Bhilwadi near Bhilwadi Station in Sangli district, Maharashtra. During the pre-independence period, milk and dairy products from Bhilwadi were supplied to surrounding towns and urban markets including Mumbai.

Modernizing the Ecosystem

A decade later, Nanasaheb Chitale joined the family business and began recognizing the structural limitations of India's dairy sector. Milk procurement remained fragmented, processing methods were largely traditional, and veterinary and scientific support had limited reach across rural India.

Recognizing these challenges early, Nanasaheb pursued formal technical education and completed the Indian Dairy Diploma in Dairying and Animal Husbandry in 1959 at the Government of India's National Dairy Research Institute (South Station), Bengaluru.

At a time when scientific dairy education remained uncommon and India's dairy economy was still largely unorganized, the training exposed him to structured approaches in milk processing, livestock development, and dairy management.

Returning to Bhilwadi, Nanasaheb, together with his brother Kakasaheb Chitale, began introducing modernization into dairy operations.

Improving Rural Livestock Healthcare

During the 1960s, veterinary healthcare services remained scarce across rural India. Understanding the practical challenges faced by farmers, Nanasaheb acquired para-veterinary knowledge and traveled extensively across villages to support scientific livestock management.

Farmers were trained in animal healthcare, livestock delivery management, and scientific dairy practices. He also encouraged local youth to pursue veterinary education and helped create stronger support systems around dairy farming.

To improve productivity and strengthen farmer incomes, efforts were undertaken to introduce higher-yield cattle breeds including Mehsana and Murrah buffaloes from Gujarat, along with Jersey and Holstein cows. However, Nanasaheb increasingly realized that higher milk production alone would not transform the dairy economy unless supported by modernization in processing, packaging, transportation, and distribution.

During the early 1970s, India's dairy market remained largely unorganized.

Bringing Global Innovations to Home

Seeking international exposure, Nanasaheb traveled to France, Italy, Sweden, and the United Kingdom to study modern dairy technologies and management practices.

These visits influenced a series of operational changes that would later become important milestones in dairy modernization.

In 1974, Chitale Dairy introduced polythene milk pouch packaging using the Prepac France packaging machine, becoming the first dairy in India to introduce milk pouches at commercial scale, reducing dependence on conventional distribution and helping accelerate packaged milk adoption.

The organization also introduced crate-based distribution systems, insulated transportation vehicles, and mechanized milking systems for cows and buffaloes.

Nanasaheb also helped establish organized artificial insemination services for cattle breeding, contributing to scientific improvement in livestock productivity.

Innovation Drove the Organization

In 1984, Chitale Dairy introduced computerization into dairy operations, at a time when digital systems remained uncommon in Indian agriculture and food processing.

Farmers began receiving computerized milk payment receipts, improving transparency, efficiency, and confidence in transactions.

Additional initiatives later incorporated RFID-based animal health monitoring, rural para-veterinary networks, skill development programmes, and modern dairy management practices.

Farmer-oriented programmes including Uday, Kiran, and Bhaskar focused on practical areas such as cow shed management, silage preparation, mechanized milk extraction, and improved breeding techniques.

Collaborations with international organizations including ABS Global and Genus plc contributed to improving cattle genetics and supporting milk productivity.

Chitale Dairy formed a joint venture with Genus & ABS to bring patented Sexcel technology to India. This technology helps ensure that farmers receive female offspring, improving sustainability and productivity in dairy farming.

Chitale Genus ABS India produces 50 lakh semen straws every year using world-class technology and supplies them across India.

NANASAHEB CHITALE

Chairman Emeritus, Chitale Group

Milestones in Dairy Modernization

Over the decades, Chitale Dairy emerged as one of the private enterprises associated with several early milestones in India's dairy modernization journey.

From introducing milk pouch packaging at commercial scale and adopting organized crate-based distribution systems to mechanized milking practices, artificial insemination services, and early computerization of dairy operations, the organization repeatedly invested in technologies that later became more widely adopted across the sector.

These initiatives reflected an approach that treated dairy not simply as milk procurement and processing, but as an integrated system combining farmer development, animal productivity, supply-chain efficiency, and technological progress.

Underlying these initiatives was a consistent philosophy— increasing milk production while improving farmer economics and reducing avoidable costs.

From Village to Global

Over the decades, what began as a village dairy enterprise evolved into one of India's recognized private dairy networks and became associated with several milestones in dairy innovation, farmer integration, and value-added processing.

Today, the network is associated with more than one lakh farmers and processes millions of litres of milk daily.

The enterprise has expanded across categories including cow milk, full cream milk, flavoured milk, ghee, cheese, paneer, buttermilk, lassi, and value-added dairy products, while also exporting instant mixes, ghee, alphonso mango pulp, skimmed milk powder, and other food products across international markets.

The company is also the world's largest producer of Shrikhand.

Yet Nanasaheb Chitale's contribution extends beyond business growth.

Visionary Leadership

Now at 92, Nanasaheb Chitale serves as Chairman Emeritus of the Chitale Group and remains a guiding force behind one of India's most recognized private dairy enterprises.

His journey spans a period of transformation that helped move Indian dairying from localized milk collection and traditional processing to organized supply chains, scientific dairy practices, and value-added products.

As India's dairy industry increasingly focuses on productivity, technology, exports, and sustainability, his experience offers an important perspective on how long-term agricultural transformation is built—through institutions, innovation, farmer participation, and sustained investment in rural communities.