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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,030; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,030; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,940

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,180 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 7:43 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,940. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,030 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,59,590 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,180.
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,940, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹₹1,46,290 in Chennai.
 
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,090. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.  
 
US gold inched lower on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising oil prices, as investors awaited US President Donald Trump's decision on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,527.36 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT, after rising to a two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.8 per cent to $4,558.10. 
The dollar rose, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
 
Gold demand in India remained subdued last week due to higher prices and import duties, while premiums in top consumer China narrowed amid cautious sentiment.
 
Gold speculators raised net long positions by 2,544 contracts to 96,931 in the week to May 26.
Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $75.54 per ounce, platinum gained 1 per cent to $1,935.65, and palladium rose 1.3 per cent to $1,371.24.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

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