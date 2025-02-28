NeRL catching attention of Bollywood.

In last one year lot of unlisted companies, NSDL , NSE, Swiggy, Oyo, NCDEX, NSE has caught attention of long term investors. In a recent transaction Bollywood celebrity Sidharth Malhotra’s Home office has picked equity shares of NeRL (National E Repository Ltd). The portfolio strategy emphasizes scalable businesses tackling domestic market opportunities.

NeRL is into digitisation and financialisation of warehouse receipts. NeRL acts as a depository for agri storage in warehouses across the country, same like CDSL and NSDL works for financial instruments. In fact it is a kind of fintech which works as risk management control and digitises the ownership records, movement, trail of all agricultural commodities physically stored in the registered warehouses.

This seemingly simple concept has profound implications for the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of the agricultural and commodity trading ecosystem in India and the huge financing to farmers by the banks and other FI. Traditionally, warehouse receipts were paper-based documents, prone to forgery, damage, and cumbersome to handle. NeRL's eWRs, on the other hand, are stored securely in a digital format, eliminating these risks and streamlining the entire process.

Not only digitizing the warehousing storage, NeRL would prove to be transformative in the sustainable & innovative financing by banks to farmers. Farmers can now easily access credit using their eWRs as collateral, traders can conduct transactions more efficiently, and banks have greater confidence in lending against these digital assets.

NeRL's mandate is a compelling digital India story, driven by the vision to empower farmers, enhance market access, and promote financial inclusion. The company's innovative technology and collaborative approach have garnered significant traction in recent years. With a growing network of warehouses, banks, and other stakeholders, NeRL is rapidly expanding its reach and impact.

In the recent high powered conference held on Feb 8th in Delhi which was attended by Ms Anita Praveen - Chairperson WDRA, Dr Ajay Kumar Sood DMD NABARD, Mr Atul Raste - MD NCDEX , Mr Saurabh Khanna - MD NERL, and few banks convened and discussed how the usage of eNWR would create an impact in pledge finance by banks to farmers.Eminent panellists, including policymakers and industry leaders, engaged in two insightful sessions:

Policy to Practice: eNWR in Pledge Financing

- Creating Impactful Financing Solutions with eNWR

The discussions explored strategies for scaling eNWR adoption, bridging financing gaps, and unlocking value for stakeholders in agriculture and allied sectors.

Not only digitising the warehousing storage, NeRL would prove to be transformative in the sustainable & innovative financing by banks to farmers.