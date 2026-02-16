Orah Nutrichem Positions India at the Forefront of Tocotrienol Excellence

12th February, 2026: Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading producer of Tocotrienol-based Vitamin E and one of the largest manufacturers in this category worldwide, announced the launch of a new generation of antioxidant solutions for the cosmetic, nutraceutical, and food sectors -that reinforce the country’s growing leadership in ingredient science and formulation advancement.

For decades, protein dominated global nutrition narratives. Today, micronutrients, especially Vitamin E is emerging as central to cellular resilience, longevity, and biological defence. Rooted in Ayurveda as “the essence of life” and validated by modern molecular biology, it plays a pivotal role in protecting cell membranes, countering oxidative stress, and preserving tissue integrity. Research highlights Tocotrienol-rich compounds for their benefits across neural, cardiovascular, and immune health, while also extending the shelf life of lipid-rich foods.

The company’s R&D pipeline features flagship molecules such as Orah Glo V, a clinically validated rejuvenation and radiance complex, and Orah Nutra E, a clean-label antioxidant solution for food preservation.

Orah Glo V – Clinically Validated Radiance Complex

Designed to address modern, environmentally driven damage caused by pollution, UV radiation, and digital light exposure, the complex synergises Tocotrienol-rich Vitamin E with Vitamin C to deliver powerful antioxidant protection while promoting structural repair, improved tone, and visible luminosity. Clinical data demonstrates reduced oxidative damage, better complexion uniformity, smaller pore appearance, and strong dermal safety.

Compared with actives such as kojic acid, which may trigger irritation or contact dermatitis, the formulation shows superior tolerance alongside significant efficacy, positioning it as a next-generation Indian cosmeceutical active.

Orah Nutra E – Advanced Oxidation Control for Foods

Meeting the food industry’s demand for clean-label preservation, this Tocotrienol-rich solution replaces synthetic antioxidants like BHA and BHT. It prevents rancidity in edible oils and bakery fats, extends shelf life and sensory quality, and meets preservative standards, helping manufacturers maintain product integrity while aligning with consumer expectations for recognisable ingredients.

Dr. Roheit Dubepatil, Founder and Director, said: “Proteins shaped a generation of fitness culture, but nutrients, especially Vitamin E will define the future of longevity and resilience. Our ancient traditions refer to them as ' जीवसत्त्व '. We invested in scientific inevitability and built a Tocotrienol platform that can power the next two decades of personal care, health, food, and animal nutrition. Our aim is for India to define what comes next in this science.”

The company is currently the only one from the country to hold a dominant position in the Tocotrienol segment globally. Looking ahead, it plans to expand its actives into animal nutrition, supporting performance, fertility, immunity, and product quality across poultry, dairy, aquaculture, and livestock sectors.

Through proprietary molecules, clinical validation, and sustainability-aligned manufacturing, the company is positioning India as a key innovation hub in antioxidant and longevity research, marking a shift from manufacturing dependency to molecular self-reliance.