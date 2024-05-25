Orris Group: Elevating Lifestyle Standards in Delhi-NCR

Embarking on a quest for a real estate developer that embodies unwavering commitment, timely delivery, and unparalleled construction standards in Delhi-NCR can be akin to navigating a labyrinth. Yet, amidst the vast landscape of options, a real estate developers has etched it name as a synonym for reliability – Orris Group. Established two decades ago, frontrunning company has not only weathered tumultuous storms but has also emerged victorious, amplifying trust and integrity in every endeavour.

Pioneering Progress

A Legacy of Distinction: Orris Group stands tall, having delivered over 7 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial architectural marvels across NCR, with another 20 million sq. ft. of construction underway. The company also possesses an enviable land bank, a testament to its visionary and pioneering spirit and commitment to shaping the region's future.

Diverse Offerings, Endless Choices: At the heart of Orris Group's ethos lies diversity. From comfortable well-designedhomes to sprawling estates, Orris caters to every requirement with a wide array of apartment sizes and configurations, ensuring that every dream finds its perfect home.

Masterpieces Unveiled

Residential Marvels: Nestled in the heart of Gurugram, Orris Group's completed residential projects – Carnation Residency, Aster Court, Aster Court Premier and Woodview Residences – stand as epitomes of elegance and sophistication, redefining peaceful living. They are also homes that promote a healthy lifestyle, ensure green living and encourage social interactions.

Commercial Epitomes: Floreal Towers, Market 89 and Orris Gateway, testimony to Orris Group's prowess in commercial development, herald a new era of business excellence in the bustling landscape of NCR. These projects command respect, are held in high esteem by the occupants and have yielded high return on investments.

Beyond Boundaries

Diversification Redefined: Orris Group's footprint transcends traditional boundaries, extending its reach into realms of entertainment, hospitality, and warehousing. The Entertainland Mall and the upcoming Four Points by Sheraton bear witness to Orris's unwavering commitment to diversification and innovation. It is one of the very few companies with a wide footprints and present in diverse sectors.

Resilience Personified: Orris Group's legacy is etched in tales of resilience and determination. In the face of adversity during the construction of Greenopolis project. When its partner declared bankruptcy and the case went to the court, the company stood steadfast, won the case and commenced with the construction ensuring that its customers’ dreams weren't just realized but celebrated.

Awards & Accolades

A Testament to Excellence: Orris Group's journey is adorned with laurels – from the Iconic Visionary Real Estate Developer award to the Most Admired Real Estate Developer accolade. These honours underscore Orris's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

Continuing the Legacy

As Orris Group continues its odyssey, spearheading innovation and shaping destinies, it remains resolute in its mission to enrich lives, nurture dreams, and etch legacies that stand the test of time.