Ozonetel Acquires CloudConnect Communications

October 10, 2024 – Ozonetel, an industry-leading provider of unified customer experience intelligence platform (oneCXi), today announced its acquisition of CloudConnect Communications, a leading provider of mobile-first digital UCaaS solutions, and a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) licensed virtual network operator (VNO). This acquisition positions Ozonetel to capitalize on the growing global UCaaS market, valued at over $50 billion. CloudConnect’s TRAI and DoT-compliant UCaaS solutions, now a part of Ozonetel’soneCXi platform, create a powerful suite of tools that addresses the evolving communication needs of modern businesses. This acquisition enables Ozonetel to offer end-to-end solutions seamlessly integrating workplace communication, collaboration, customer engagement, and experience management.

The rise of mobile technology has disrupted traditional Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems, leaving workforce to grapple with frequent interruptions and inefficient communication. The integrated offering will streamline workplace communication. With official extensions integrated into mobile apps, employees can maintain focus, while executives can manage calls more efficiently, boosting organizational productivity.

Addition of UCaaS capabilities to the oneCXI platform also significantly improves customer experience by ensuring that customer calls are routed to the right employees at the right time even outside office hours. This blend of mobile convenience and traditional system reliability empowers businesses to maintain control over communications while elevating the experience of their customers.

Atul Sharma, Founder & CEO of Ozonetel, stated, “Acquisition of CloudConnect strengthens our oneCXi platform to provide scalable, secure, and reliable communication solutions for companies across industries. The addition of UCaaS capabilities to our unified suite of CCaaS, CPaaS, CX and AI solutions will empower enterprises to take 360-degree control of their business communications. We welcome Team CloudConnect to Ozonetel, as we solve the most pressing employee and customer experience challenges of enterprises, and set new benchmarks, together.”

Shalil Gupta, Managing Director (Global Growth) at Ozonetel, added, “The Voice of Employees is a key component of our oneCXi framework. With this acquisition, we’re ready to help enterprises take a holistic approach to employee and customer experience. It will not only redefine workplace communication but will further elevate the experience of customers, turning every conversation employees have with customers into a growth engine for businesses.”

Raman Singh, Co-founder & CEO, CloudConnect said “We are proud to be a part of this exciting journey to serve an expanding customer base with enhanced technology platforms and DoT-compliant solutions. Our combined expertise will set new benchmarks in the CX industry, create new opportunities, and allow us to deliver robust, scalable, and innovative solutions that meet the highest regulatory standards. We remain committed to driving growth, innovation, and value for our customers as we embark on this exciting new chapter.”

Ozonetel now provides end-to-end solutions for businesses, from internal workplace communication and collaboration to customer engagement and experience.

About Ozonetel

Ozonetel is an industry-leading provider of unified customer experience intelligence platform (oneCXi) that helps enterprises engage, convert, and retain customers, at scale. The AI-engineered platform empowers businesses to orchestrate journeys across a multitude of touchpoints, power billions of personalized conversations, and gain a 360º view of customers across the lifecycle. 3,500+ global brands trust oneCXi platform to capture the pulse of customers, drive cohesive experiences, and increase lifetime value. Ozonetel has received numerous industry awards and accolades for product innovation and CX transformation. For more information, please visit www.ozonetel.com

About CloudConnect

CloudConnect is proud to be India's first Virtual Network Operator (VNO), pioneering cuttiedge Business-to-Business (B2B) Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions. With a mobile-first approach, CloudConnect delivers seamless, secure, and scalable communication platforms tailored specifically to the needs of modern businesses. Our solutions empower organisations to enhance collaboration, streamline operations, and stay connected across multiple channels, offering a unique blend of voice, video, messaging, and cloud-based telecom services—all backed by a DOT-compliant network for unparalleled reliability and security.