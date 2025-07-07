People-First Powerhouses Redefined the Future of Work at 5th edition of Most Preferred Workplace

Team Marksmen Network successfully concluded the 5th Most Preferred Workplace 2025 on June 27th, Friday at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. In association with EY as Knowledge Partner, held under the central theme of ‘The Culture Code: Building Workplaces That Win’, the evening conclave convened over 125 plus HR leaders, People Experts, DEI Heads, Policymakers and distinguished guests from government, delving into the transformational landscape of employee experience, evolving work culture and stand out initiatives in the evolving workplaces of future.

“The world of work is evolving faster than ever. Today, we’re navigating a unique moment in history - where five generations work side by side, each bringing their own values, strengths, and expectations. It’s a beautiful opportunity, but also a complex challenge. Balancing traditional experience with new-age thinking, and aligning everyone under one culture, is no easy task”, said Rishi Kapoor, CEO and Director, Team Marksmen Network.

Gracing the special occasion, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commission, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), shed light on the critical role of purposeful infrastructure in fostering inclusive, future-ready workplaces that prioritize people and progress. His insights offered a fresh perspective on how strategic planning and urban development intersect with organizational culture and employee well-being.

Important dignitaries such as CP Gurnani, Co-Founder & CEO, AIonOS also participated at the forum as a Special Guest. In his address to the esteemed delegates, Gurnani emphasized: “A strong, inclusive culture forms the bedrock of any successful strategy in today’s evolving work landscape. Today’s technology offers tools that isolate noise, enhancing communication. The vision is to create a harmonious blend of individual experiences and data.” Drawing from his rich leadership journey, he shared powerful insights on aligning organizational values with innovation, adaptability, and long-term growth.

The conclave was further graced by eminent politician Shri Kripashankar Singh as a Guest of Honour, whose address remained focused on perfectly bridging governance, vision, and evolving future of workplaces in India’s growing economic landscape. He spotlighted, “Through countless stories and lessons, we are reminded that when each of us does our work sincerely, the whole system thrives.”

Firebrand IRS officer known for her daring approach to work and commitment for social and cultural welfare, Shrimati Pallavi Darade, also graced the forum as a Special Guest. In her address, Darade highlighted the importance of authentic leadership, purpose-driven action, and the human connection in driving both people and progress. Her experiences and insights served as a strong reminder that leadership isn’t just about direction—it’s about impact, empathy, and inspiring change from within.

Important industry experts such as Sudhir Warrier, Head - Learning & Development - Home Business (In-Premise Connect), Reliance JioInfocomm; Roma Bindroo, People Director & Head of HR, Sanofi CHC, South Asia; Vidya Mohan, Partner- People Advisory Services, Ernst & Young; Raakesh Jain, Executive Director & CEO - Cement Division PRISM JOHNSON LIMITED; Vishal Sharma, ED & CEO, Godrej Industries (Chemical division) were notable among the industry luminaries who graced the august gathering.

The forum also felicitated 35 plus organisations as a Most Preferred Workplace 2025, for redefining employee experience, adaptability, and innovation. Backed by research from LeadCap Ventures, this platform recognizes organizations that are reshaping the future of work across key pillars like DEI, Reskilling, Work-life Balance, and Purpose-led Culture.

Those recognised on this celebratory evening included:

Adani Total Gas Limited

Amdocs

Anant National University

Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt

Ardom Towergen Private Limited

Biocon Ltd

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Coforge Ltd

Cyble Inc.

DCB Bank Ltd

Federal Bank

Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Grazitti Interactive LLP

Hindalco Industries Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Indospace Development Management Pvt Ltd

Innodata India Pvt. Ltd.

JMS Mining Pvt Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Lenskart Solutions Limited

Lohia Corp Limited

Marico Limited

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

NTPC Limited

One 97 Communications Ltd. (PayTM)

Prism Johnson Limited [Cement Divison]

Quinnox

Ramboll India Pvt Ltd

Refex Group

Sagility India Limited

Sanofi Consumer/ Opella

SKF India Limited

Sonata Software

Syngenta Global Capability Center Pvt Ltd

Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt. Ltd.

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Timex Group India Ltd

VA TECH WABAG LTD

Value Creed

VFS Global

