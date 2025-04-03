Popees Baby Care opens 86th store in Karamana, Trivandrum

Trivandrum, March 27, 2025: Popees Baby Care, a leading baby care products retailer, has further strengthened its presence in Kerala with the launch of its 86th store in Karamana, Trivandrum. The new outlet is part of the company’s strategic expansion plan to cater to the growing demand for high-quality baby care products in the region.

Following a successful series of store openings across Kerala and beyond, Popees is reinforcing its commitment to providing soft, safe, and superior baby care essentials to parents and caregivers. The newly launched store in Trivandrum offers a comprehensive range of baby clothing and essential products, ensuring that parents have access to the best care for their little ones.

Shaju Thomas, Chairman & MD of Popees Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the latest opening, stating, “We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Kerala again with the launch of our 86th store in Trivandrum. As the demand for premium baby care products continues to rise, we remain dedicated to offering a trusted, high-quality shopping experience to families. This milestone brings us closer to our vision of becoming one of the largest national brands in the baby care industry.”

Popees’ product portfolio includes an extensive collection of baby clothing catering to infants up to six-year-olds, along with a variety of essential baby care items such as baby oil, soap, wipes, fabric wash, body wash, shampoo, lotions, and towels. While clothing remains a major segment, the brand continues to expand its range of baby care products to meet the diverse needs of parents.

The expansion into Trivandrum aligns with Popees' broader vision of growing its presence across India. With ambitious plans to open 42 more stores by FY26, the company is set to reach a total of 118 locations, targeting key markets in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and metro cities nationwide.

With its latest store launch, Popees Baby Care continues to reinforce its commitment to quality, safety, and innovation, ensuring that parents can rely on trusted products for their little ones.

About Popees Baby Care:

The journey of Popees Baby Care, the brainchild of Shaju Thomas, began in 2003 with a simple yet profound vision – to provide the best possible care for babies, ensuring their comfort, safety, and happiness. With a diverse range of products that include diapers for children, soap, wet wipes, fabric wash, footwear, toys, baby oil, cream, and powder, besides maternity products for mothers, Popees has become a household name synonymous with trust and quality.

The company currently has three plants employing more than 2,000 people with a capacity to produce 5 lakh garments every month.