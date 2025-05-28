RRP Drones Innovation posts ₹14.09 crore revenue in FY25 PAT was at Rs. 6.72 crore

Mumbai, May 27, 2025: RRP Drones Innovation Pvt. Limited which develops and designs weather-resistant UAVs, payloads, and software to satisfy the needs of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market, has reported ₹14.09 crore turnover for FY25 and PAT of ₹ 6.72 crore. The current order book stands at ₹ 30crore.

Rajendra K Chodankar, Chairman, RRP Drones Innovation Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to report a good set of numbers in FY25. The consistent expansion of our order book reflects our growing reputation and trust within the industry. As we continue to innovate and expand, we remain committed to contribute to India's defence capabilities.”

Drone-in-a-box, is a very unique technology, by virtue of ToT and exclusivity with Microavia and is a one umbrella solution for Monitoring and execution. The current year will see acquisition with major global players which in turn is expected to add sizeable business revenues too.

About RRP Drones Innovations Ltd.:

RRP DRONES develops and designs weather-resistant UAVs, payloads, and software to satisfy the needs of the global UAV market, working with customers and partners.

It has a full-cycle in-house manufacturing process. Components, including hardware, autopilot, UTM, and payloads, and broad integration options for 3rd party products and services.

Drone-in-a-box system (DIB) is designed for manual and autonomous security patrolling and emergency response. The flights could be scheduled and performed regularly including continuous operations, while autonomy is reached by mission planning features in different modes. The system can operate as a network providing larger coverage of the area.

Disclaimer: The advertiser has paid to get this release published. It contains investment advice that carries a potential financial risk. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision. Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article