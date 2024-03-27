Sai Silks Kalamandir forays into ethnic silver jewellery to ride the demand

The leading brand in ethnic fashion, Kalamandir, is about to reveal its newest product, ethnic silver jewellery. In response to the growing market for fine silver jewellery, Kalamandir is pleased to announce the opening of a new division under the "Rasamayi" brand.

At the forefront of innovation and style, Kalamandir has long been synonymous with quality craftsmanship and timeless elegance in ethnic wear. With a keen eye on market trends and consumer preferences, Kalamandirrecently convened to discuss and unanimously approved the company's strategic expansion into the realm of silver jewellery.

The decision to venture into Ethnic Silver Jewellery comes as a natural progression for Kalamandir, leveraging its decades-long legacy of excellence in the fashion industry. The new segment will cater to connoisseurs of fine jewellery seeking distinctive pieces that exude charm, heritage, and sophistication.

Prasad Chalavadi, Managing Director, Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd said, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey into the world of Ethnic Silver Jewellery. Our customers have always looked up to us for unparalleled quality and elegance, and with the introduction of Rasamayi, we aim to exceed their expectations yet again."

The launch of Rasamayi will feature a captivating array of Ethnic Silver Jewellery items, including bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, and more. Each piece is meticulously crafted to reflect the rich cultural heritage and intricate craftsmanship that are hallmarks of Kalamandir's creations.

The grand unveiling of Rasamayiwill take place at the Kalamandir store in Visakhapatnam. Customers can look forward to exploring an exquisite collection of premium silver accessories that blend tradition with contemporary allure.

As Kalamandir steps into this new chapter, it remains committed to delivering unparalleled quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. With Rasamayi, astute customers can expect nothing short of perfection in every piece.