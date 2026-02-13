SCIPL's Evolving Role in Shaping Sustainable Public Infrastructure

Nearly 47 years of public and institutional infrastructure development in India

As India intensifies its focus on large-scale public and institutional infrastructure, Swadeshi Civil Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SCIPL) is reinforcing its role as a long-term nation-building partner, approaching five decades of infrastructure development in India with a strong emphasis on leadership, sustainability, and people-centric growth.

Founded in 1977, SCIPL has executed a wide spectrum of public infrastructure and institutional construction projects across the country, including court complexes, hospitals, institutional campuses, flyovers, stadium infrastructure, and government facilities. The company has worked closely with leading central and state government agencies such as CPWD, PWD, NCRTC, HSCC, RITES, Airports Authority of India, and various state departments, building a reputation for quality execution, safety compliance, and timely delivery.

From a modest start in 1977, SCIPL has demonstrated consistent growth over the decades. The steady increase in turnover from ₹331 crore in 2017-18 to ₹640 crore in 2024-25, reflects the organisation’s expanding scale, execution capability, and sustained momentum.

Leadership Driving Long-Term Infrastructure Growth

Founded in 1977, SCIPL has grown into a people-driven organisation of 250+ professionals, including engineers, architects, supervisors, and technical specialists, supported by world-class technologies. The company delivers complex, multi-location public-sector infrastructure projects with consistency, scale, and execution discipline.

Post-2011, the organisation entered a new phase of growth with an expanded outlook beyond domestic boundaries. Following the foundational path laid by Mr. Ramavtar, this vision was carried forward by Mr. Ankit Goel, under whose direction SCIPL strengthened its pan-India presence while also extending its operations across international markets.

Across geographies, SCIPL operates with a shared commitment to quality and timely delivery, executing every project with uncompromising standards and 100% safety.

Sustainability Integrated into Construction Practices

SCIPL’s leadership commitment to socially responsible infrastructure was recently recognised at the ET Industry Changemakers platform by The Times of India, where Mr. Ram Avtar received the Excellence in Social Change award. The recognition reflects the organisation’s sustained focus on community impact, sustainability, and people-centric development.Beyond execution capabilities, SCIPL has embedded sustainable construction practices into its core operations. For several years, the company has consistently adopted curing compound technology across project sites, significantly reducing water consumption during construction without transferring additional costs to clients.

Through the continued use of resource-efficient construction methods, SCIPL is working towards saving nearly 16 crore litres of water by 2030, aligning on-ground execution with India’s broader environmental and conservation priorities.

Annual Day 2025 Reflects People-First Culture

Reaffirming its people-centric approach, SCIPL observed its Annual Day 2025 through a two-day internal programme in New Delhi, bringing together employees from multiple project locations. The celebration centred on engagement and recognition, featuring sports activities, a shared lunch, and Long-Term Service Awards honouring employees with 5 to 25 years of service, reinforcing the belief that strong infrastructure is shaped by dedicated people.

Looking Ahead

As SCIPL approaches more than 4 decades in India’s infrastructure sector, the organisation remains focused on leadership-led execution, sustainable construction practices, and people-driven growth. With a legacy rooted in responsibility and performance, SCIPL continues to support India’s evolving infrastructure and development priorities.