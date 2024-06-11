Shubhashish Homes honoured with the 'Luxury Project of the Year' Award for Shubhashish Prakash in the Non- Metro Category

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 11: Shubhashish Homes proudly announces that their prestigious residential project, Shubhashish Prakash, has been awarded the 'Luxury Project of the Year' in the residential segment for their non-metro category. This esteemed accolade was presented at the Times Reality & Infrastructure Conclave, an initiative by the Times of India Group, held on Sunday, June 9th, 2024, at the Oberoi Hotel in Gurgaon.

This award is a testament to Shubhashish Homes's dedication to quality, elegance, and innovation in the real estate industry. The award ceremony, which commenced at 5 PM, was hosted at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel in Gurgaon, providing an elegant setting befitting the celebration of excellence in real estate. This event marks a significant milestone for Shubhashish Homes as they receive the coveted 'Luxury Project of the Year' Non-Metro category award for Shubhashish Prakash. The renowned actor Anil Kapoor presented the award, adding a touch of star power in the evening. The event was a resounding success, marked by an atmosphere of celebration and recognition for excellence in the industry.

The event was further elevated by the presence of esteemed personalities – Samir Kochhar as the charming host and Gaur Gopal Das as the guest speaker, who graced the occasion with their inspiring presence. Samir Kochhar's wit and charm added an extra spark to the evening, while Gaur Gopal Das's insightful words left a lasting impact on the audience. The event commenced with an engaging opening session featuring presentations on various trending topics related to real estate, setting the tone for an evening of knowledge and celebration. The highlight of the event was the felicitation ceremony, where industry achievers were honoured for their outstanding contributions. The evening concluded with providing attendees an opportunity to network and unwind in a celebratory atmosphere.

"We are immensely honoured to receive this prestigious award," said Mohit Jao, Executive Director & CEO of Shubhashish Homes "Shubhashish Prakash is a project that represents our vision of providing world-class living spaces that blend luxury, comfort, and convenience. This recognition from Times Reality boosts our dedication to delivering outstanding residential projects that set new benchmarks in the industry."

The Times Reality & Infrastructure Conclave is a highly anticipated event that celebrates excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. The event brought together the industry’s leading developers, architects, and stakeholders to recognise and honour their contributions.

Shubhashish Prakash by Shubhashish Homes offers a range of eco-friendly features, including IoT-enabled smart water meters and unique EV-charging stations for each home, catering to environmentally conscious residents. This ongoing project promises an unparalleled living experience at a strategic location with 3 and 4-bed residences boasting state-of-the-art amenities such as a golf putting green, games room, squash court, and a multi-purpose court. Prioritizing residents' health and well-being, the property includes a yoga center, jogging track, indoor and outdoor gyms, and a medical room for health needs. Additionally, Shubhashish Prakash is secured by a robust 7-tier security system, one of the few properties in Rajasthan offering such comprehensive protection. Designed to meet the refined tastes of contemporary homeowners, it perfectly blends style and utility.

About Shubhashish Homes:

Shubhashish Homes is a leading real estate developer committed to creating world-class residential and commercial spaces that reflect superior craftsmanship, innovative design, and sustainable development practices. With a strong presence in Jaipur, the company continues to set new standards in the real estate industry, ensuring customer satisfaction and excellence in every project.