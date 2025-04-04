Sidewalk Cafe to open near the iconic taj mahal, with bold plans to open 3 more outlets in 2025

Sidewalk Café is bringing its signature blend of handcrafted brews and community-driven atmosphere to Agra, marking the brand's expansion from Kanpur and Lucknow. With Agra’s growing café culture, Sidewalk aims to offer more than just great coffee—it’s a place for locals and travelers to relax, work, and connect.

Known for its signature cold brews, heartwarming avocado toast, and friendly baristas, Sidewalk is committed to creating a space where guests feel at home.

“Agra deserves more than just good coffee. We want to be a space for inspiration, connection, and community,” said founders Sagar Bhatia & Jaivardhan Bhatia.

The new café will feature cozy interiors, its signature menu, and offer a platform for local workshops, homegrown brands, and creative events—all at no extra charge.

Sidewalk plans to redefine the café experience in Agra with consistency, comfort, and a focus on community.

This is just the beginning. With new outlets planned for Dehradun and Varanasi in 2025, Sidewalk is set to spread its unique experience to more cities.

Agra, it’s your turn to enjoy the warmth of Side