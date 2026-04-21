Singularity - Learn introduces real-time academic tracking for parents

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 20: As India’s education system continues to evolve, AI-led platforms such as Singularity - Learn are challenging the long-standing reliance on report cards by introducing real-time visibility into classroom learning.

For decades, student performance has been measured through periodic assessments and marks-based reporting. However, educators and parents are increasingly recognising that such systems offer limited insight into how students actually learn, often delaying intervention until learning gaps have widened.

Singularity - Learn is positioning itself at the centre of this shift by enabling continuous tracking of classroom activity. The platform provides structured insights into concepts taught, topic-wise performance, understanding gaps and recommended practice, allowing parents to engage more actively with their child’s academic journey.

This reflects a broader transition from outcome-based evaluation to process-driven learning, where understanding is assessed alongside performance.

Pankti Parikh, Vice President – Operations at Singularity - Learn, said, “In most cases, marks indicate outcomes, not comprehension. Parents today expect visibility into how their child is grasping, not just what they scored. By making classroom learning transparent and data-driven, we are enabling earlier intervention and more meaningful support.”

The shift is also redefining parent-teacher engagement. Instead of generalised discussions during parent-teacher meetings, conversations are increasingly supported by granular data, enabling teachers to pinpoint specific areas of improvement and progress.

For example, in subjects such as mathematics, parents can identify whether a child understands core concepts or struggles with application-based problems, allowing for more targeted reinforcement at home.

As classrooms increasingly integrate digital tools and personalised learning approaches, the demand for continuous and measurable academic insights is rising. Platforms like Singularity - Learn are leveraging artificial intelligence to address this need, positioning visibility as a critical layer in the evolving education ecosystem.

Beyond performance tracking, the platform aims to build greater trust between schools and families by aligning expectations through shared data and transparency. With growing emphasis on personalised learning and accountability, real-time academic visibility is emerging as a key differentiator in how educational outcomes are understood and delivered.