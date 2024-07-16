TaxBuddy Announces "Filing Mahotsav": Taxpayers get 25% Discount on Assisted ITR Filing Services from 13th to 25th July

Mumbai, India – 16th July 2024 – TaxBuddy, a leading provider of expert-assisted Income Tax Return (ITR) filing services, has announced the launch of its special "Filing Mahotsav" campaign. From 13th to 25th July, taxpayers can take advantage of a 25% discount on all assisted ITR filing services, making tax season more manageable and affordable. As the deadline for ITR filing approaches, TaxBuddy aims to ease the stress and complexity associated with tax filing by offering professional assistance at a reduced cost. This limited-time offer is part of \ TaxBuddy's commitment to providing seamless, expert-supported tax solutions to its customers.

Key Features of TaxBuddy’s Services:

Expert-Assisted Filing: Our team of professionals ensures accurate and efficient tax return filing.

No Upfront Payment: Pay only after your ITR is successfully filed.

On-Demand Support: Receive timely assistance and support throughout the filing process.

Handling Tax Notices: Get help with managing and responding to any tax notices.

Special Offer Details:

Duration: 13th July to 25th July 2024

Discount: 25% off on all assisted ITR filing services

How to Avail: Visit TaxBuddy's Website and use the promo code MAHOTSAV25 at checkout.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, the face of TaxBuddy's campaign, is also encouraging taxpayers to take advantage of this special offer. “Filing taxes can be daunting, but with TaxBuddy’s expert assistance, you can file your ITR with ease and confidence. Don't miss out on the Filing Mahotsav and enjoy the benefits of professional help at a discounted rate,” said Rao.

About TaxBuddy:

TaxBuddy is a trusted provider of comprehensive tax solutions, offering expert-assisted ITR filing services to individuals and businesses across India. With a customer-centric approach, TaxBuddy ensures a hassle-free tax filing experience, helping taxpayers maximize their refunds and stay compliant with tax regulations.

For more information, visit www.taxbuddy.com or contact our customer support at support@taxbuddy.com