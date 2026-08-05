Of every 100 QR codes generated on QRCodeStack this year, only three were static. The remaining 97 were dynamic — codes whose destination can be edited after printing and whose every scan is logged — and monthly code creation on the platform has grown nearly five-fold since February, from 167 codes to over 800. That shift is turning one of the last untracked corners of offline marketing into a measurable one.

For most of its three-decade existence, the QR code lived a double life: ubiquitous, yet mute. Scan a static label and you went straight to a URL. The business that printed it got a visitor and nothing else — no scan count, no device data, no way to know if it worked, no way to fix it if it didn't.

Why are businesses switching from static to dynamic QR codes?

Indian SMEs and D2C brands have spent the last several years shifting budget toward performance marketing precisely because it's measurable — cost-per-click, attributed conversion, all visible on a dashboard. Print and packaging sat outside that discipline because there was no feedback loop. A dynamic label closes it cheaply: the same sticker on a table or product box now produces a scan-by-scan log. Platform data shows 96.8% of smart labels generated this year were trackable, versus 3.2% static — a ratio that looked very different even two years ago, when static smart labels made up a much larger share, largely out of habit.

What does the scan data show?

Across more than 39,000 scans logged to date: 90.1% happen on mobile devices; monthly code creation grew from 167 in February to over 800 in July; 96.8% of QRs were smart; nearly 2,900 businesses have created at least one. The mobile skew confirms scanning is an in-the-moment action — a mobile-first landing page, not a desktop redirect, is now the difference between a user interaction that converts and one that bounces.

How does this connect to paid marketing and retargeting?

This is where the shift matters most for marketers. A dynamic encoded graphic tied to single store, one print run or particular campaign lets a business compare which physical placement actually drives conversions — the offline equivalent of UTM tracking. It also enables A/B testing: swap the destination URL to test two landing pages or offers without reprinting a single sticker, then read the winner off the conversion data. The bigger unlock is retargeting: scan events can now feed straight into Meta and TikTok's conversion APIs, meaning a person who scans a encoded graphic in-store can be re-targeted with an ad the same day — closing the loop from a physical code access to paid-ad optimisation, something fixedsmart labels have never been able to do. For an SME watching every rupee of ad spend, that also means single less reprint run every time an offer changes.

What are businesses still getting wrong?

Even adopters often treat analytics as a vanity counter rather than a lever. A retail chain running single scannable asset across 40 stores can push a seasonal offer without reprinting. A restaurant that finds scans cluster between 7 and 9 pm can time a promotion to that window. An event organiser using the label for check-in gets a live headcount instead of a next-morning estimate. Most businesses have upgraded the format, not the workflow around it.

What happens next?

As more SMEs shift ad and print budgets toward measurable channels, editable QR adoption is likely to keep climbing — not because the technology is new, but because the analytics layer finally makes a 30-year-old physical medium behave like a digital one.

How does a dynamic scannable asset stay trackable after printing? The printed QRalways points to a fixed short link; that link — not the artwork — gets updated and logged, so nothing ever needs reprinting.

By Diljit, co-founder, QRCodeStack — a dynamic QR code platform used by small businesses across India, the US and Canada. Data cited is drawn from platform-wide, anonymised scan and code-creation logs.