Top Car Insurance Add-Ons in India: Which Ones Should You Choose?

A basic motor policy provides useful protection, but it may not cover every expense that follows an accident, breakdown or long repair job. That is where add-ons become important. They increase the strength and scope of car insurance by adding protection for expenses that a basic insurance can not fully cover.

Here are some add-ons that can make a policy more relevant, cost-aware and dependable for Indian car owners.

Zero Depreciation Coverage

Zero depreciation helps reduce the amount you may have to pay when damaged parts are replaced after an insured event. In a standard claim, the value of some parts can be reduced because of wear and age.

This rider limits that deduction. It is often considered useful for new, high-value cars and owners who want more predictable repair costs.

Return to Invoice (RTI)

Return to invoice is helpful in major loss situations, such as total loss or theft. A standard settlement is usually based on the Insured Declared Value (IDV), which can be lower than the original purchase value.

This RTI rider covers the difference, subject to policy terms. It is often chosen for newer vehicles where the gap between invoice value and current value can still be noticeable.

No Claim Bonus (NCB) Protection

No Claim Bonus (NCB) offers a discount on the renewal premium if no claim is made during the insurance period. NCB protection helps retain that discount even if a claim is made, subject to the policy terms.

This add-on can be useful for drivers who have built up a good bonus and do not want one claim to affect future premium savings.

Engine & Gearbox Protection

Engine and gearbox repairs can be costly, especially when internal damage affects important mechanical parts. A regular insurance may not fully cover certain situations, including damage linked to water entry or oil leakage after an accident.

This add-on is useful where roads often get waterlogged or heavy monsoon rain increases the risk of engine damage.

Roadside Assistance (RSA)

Roadside assistance supports drivers during unexpected vehicle trouble on the road. Depending on the plan, it can include towing, battery support, help during a flat tyre, fuel delivery or minor on-site assistance.

This add-on is often useful for daily commuters, highway drivers and people who travel long distances. It adds convenience and support when immediate help is needed.

Downtime Protection

Downtime covers travel expenses when the insured four-wheeler is unavailable because it is under repair after an insured event. When a car is under repair for several days, daily transport costs can increase.

This add-on helps address that gap. It can be suitable for people who depend on their vehicle regularly for work, family travel or routine commuting.

Loss of Personal Belongings Coverage

Loss of personal belongings cover provides support for personal items kept inside the insured vehicle if they are stolen or damaged during an insured incident, subject to plan conditions.

This add-on may matter to owners who regularly keep important items in the car. It adds another layer of safeguard by covering a type of loss that may otherwise remain outside the main policy.

Tyre Secure Coverage

Tyres are exposed to frequent road damage, especially on rough roads, potholes and long-distance routes. Tyre secure coverage is designed to protect against losses caused by damage such as cuts, bulges or bursts, depending on the policy wording.

This can be useful for vehicles with expensive tyres or for vehicles that are driven often, where tyre-related expenses can become difficult to manage.

EMI Protector

EMI protector is designed for financed cars when the vehicle remains in the workshop for a long period after accidental damage. During that time, the loan repayment continues even though the four-wheeler cannot be used.

This helps cover the monthly installment amount, subject to terms, waiting periods and limits. It can be relevant for owners who want better financial support during long repair periods.

Conclusion

The right add-ons depend on how the car is used, where it is driven, whether it is financed and what repair costs may create the biggest financial strain. Instead of selecting every available option, it is more effective to choose coverage that addresses genuine risks. A well-chosen add-on plan can make four-wheeler insurance more complete, more cost-aware and more suitable.